US President Trump Discusses Iran War with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Tensions Mount in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the Iran war during their meeting in Beijing, with new attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz highlighting the costs of a prolonged stalemate. The two leaders agreed that the strait should be open and that Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons, but diplomacy to end the war has been on hold since Iran and the United States each rejected the other’s latest proposals.

US President Donald Trump have discussed the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, while new attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz have brought a reminder of the costs of a prolonged stalemate, with peace talks stalled.

After Trump and Xi met, a White House official said the leaders had agreed that the strait should be open, and that Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons. China is close to Iran and the main buyer of its oil. In an interview with CNBC in Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed China would ‘do what they can’ to help open the strait, which he said was ‘very much in their interest’.

But diplomacy to end the war has been on hold since Iran and the United States each rejected the other’s latest proposals, sticking to initial demands that each considers to be ‘red lines’





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Iran War Strait Of Hormuz China US President Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Marco Rubio Fox News China’S Role In Iran Iran’S Nuclear Program Anti-Government Protests War Damage Reparation Acknowledgment Of Control Over The Strait

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