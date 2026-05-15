US President Trump Discusses Taiwan Policy with China's Xi Jinping, Mentions $14 Billion Arms Deal

US President Donald Trump said he made no commitment to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan, and would make a decision soon over a planned $US14 billion ($20 billion) arms deal with the island. The US president also discussed Taiwan policy with Xi during their conversation, breaking a usual pattern of indirect communication.

US President Donald Trump said he made no commitment to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan, and would make a decision soon over a planned $US14 billion ($20 billion) arms deal with the island.

The US president said he would ultimately 'make a determination over the next fairly short period' about the weapons after speaking to the person 'that's running Taiwan', without specifying who he means. Trump said he and Xi 'talked a lot' about the issue, and the Chinese leader 'does not want to see a fight for independence, because that would be a very strong confrontation'. Trump told Fox he wants China to 'cool down' on Taiwan.

Trump's extended conversation with Xi over Taiwan policy was itself remarkable, and represented a possible break that could reverberate both internationally and domestically





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US President Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Taiwan Policy $US14 Billion ($20 Billion) Arms Deal Possible Break Discussions International And Domestic Consequences

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