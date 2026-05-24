US President Trump Downplays Hopes of a Permanent Ceasefire in Middle East War

US President Donald Trump has downplayed hopes of a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East war, a day after saying a deal had been 'largely negotiated'. He has told representatives to not rush a peace deal with Iran to end the conflict.

The US president has downplayed hopes of a permanent ceasefire, a day after saying a deal had been 'largely negotiated'. US President Donald Trump says he has told representatives to not rush a peace deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

The US blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz would 'remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed', Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning. There was no immediate response from Iran's government. But Tasnim news agency, which is linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said the US was still obstructing parts of a potential deal, including Iran's demand for the release of frozen funds.

A day earlier, Trump said the US and Iran had 'largely negotiated' a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Trump, whose approval ratings have been hit by the war's impact on US energy prices, has repeatedly played up the prospect of an agreement to end the conflict that the US and Israel started on 28 February.

A tenuous ceasefire has been in place since early April. The two sides remain at odds on several difficult issues, such as Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel's war in Lebanon with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia and Iran's demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters an agreement would not be signed on Sunday, saying the Iranian system did not move fast enough. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Iran had agreed 'in principle' to open the Strait of Hormuz, in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade, and to dispose of Iran's highly enriched uranium.

He said the US understood Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had endorsed the broad template of the deal. There was no immediate confirmation from Iran or elaboration on what an 'in principle' agreement meant. The official pushed back on suggestions that Iran has not accepted disposing of its stockpiled enriched uranium. He said 'it's a question about how' and added 'there are a number of practical considerations'.

Iranian sources had told Reuters that in future stages, 'feasible formulas' could be found to resolve the dispute over its highly enriched uranium stockpile, including diluting the material under the supervision of the UN nuclear watchdog. Iran has long denied US and Israeli accusations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons and says it has a right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

However, the purity it has achieved far exceeds that needed for power generation. In another potential stumbling block, an Iranian military adviser to Khamenei said Iran had the legal right to manage the Strait of Hormuz, though it was not clear if that meant continuing to decide which ships can go through. Sign up now for daily news from Australia and around the world. You can also subscribe to Insight's weekly newsletter for in-depth features and first-person stories





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East War Iran US President Donald Trump Peace Deal Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Ambitions Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Militia Sanctions Frozen Funds Highly Enriched Uranium Nuclear Weapons Civilian Purposes Power Generation Feasible Formulas UN Nuclear Watchdog Iranian Military Adviser To Khamenei Legal Right To Manage The Strait Of Hormuz

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