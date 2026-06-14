US President Trump's Political Challenges and the Ultimate Fighting Championship Showcase

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting political problems at home and abroad as he turns 80. His political capital is declining, and he is struggling to maintain his self-styled image as an all-powerful leader. The dynamic is playing out months ahead of the November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. If Democrats reclaim one or both chambers, it could erode Trump’s power in Washington even further. Republicans outside the White House are worried about his polling and substantial midterm losses.

US President Donald Trump is trying to project brute strength as he turns 80, but mounting political problems at home and abroad are tarnishing his self-styled image as an all-powerful leader.

He will celebrate becoming an octogenarian by hosting an extravagant, $US60 million ($85 million) Ultimate Fighting Championship showcase on the White House South Lawn on Sunday night. The dynamic is playing out months ahead of the November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. If Democrats reclaim one or both chambers, it could erode Trump’s power in Washington even further. Republicans outside the White House are worried about his polling and substantial midterm losses.

The White House has publicly brushed aside that narrative and has boasted that Trump remains a kingmaker within the GOP. Allies have pointed to two sitting senators who lost their primaries after Trump endorsed their opponents





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US President Donald Trump Ultimate Fighting Championship White House Midterm Elections Political Capital Republican Party Congress Political Challenges Age And Abilities Public Antipathy Political Spectacle Sports Guy Kingmaker Republican Primaries Iowa Governor Oil Prices Washington Renovation Projects NBA Finals Game San Antonio EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Steven Cheung

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