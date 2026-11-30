US production of Virginia-class nuclear submarines remains at about 1.1 boats a year, unchanged in the September 2026 quarter, despite Australian claims of improvement and Pentagon calls for higher defence spending.

Production of the nuclear-powered submarines that Australia is due to acquire from the US under the AUKUS agreement remains stagnant at just over one boat a year, despite the Australian government's claims of improvement.

Pentagon Warns Of AUKUS Demands

While there are signs of increased workforce capacity, the rolling average completion rate was unchanged at 1.1 vessels a year in the September quarter of 2026, according to a Pentagon official and another person briefed on the latest data. Meanwhile, the Pentagon told this masthead that AUKUS would place real demands on the US Navy's submarine force over the coming decades, and called on Australia and the United Kingdom to increase defence spending as a result.

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A fresh report by the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said that transferring submarines to Australia would reduce the number available to America's navy for many years. The non-partisan CBO noted that the navy was experiencing substantial cost overruns, construction delays and missed delivery dates, with the industrial base struggling to meet demand.

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"Increasing production further to replace submarines sold to Australia would increase the challenges that the navy and the shipyards are facing," it said. Billions of dollars are failing to lift production of AUKUS submarines. The CBO report led Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to say the CBO was wrong and that production of the Virginia-class submarine was absolutely improving.

Marles Disputes Congressional Budget Office Claims

"The production rate is increasing, and we are getting positive reports about all of that," Marles told the ABC's correspondents. The US previously said it needed to be producing 2.3 Virginia-class submarines a year to fulfil its commitment to Australia under the AUKUS pact. The navy more recently said it expected to reach two boats a year in 2032, the year the first submarine is supposed to be transferred to Australia.

But the production rate has never been that high, and has remained at about 1.1 to 1.3 for years. That did not change in 2026, despite two new submarines being commissioned, according to two sources familiar with the latest figures.

"It's hard to know when and if this starts to tick upwards," said one person, granted anonymity to discuss non-public information. "This is a heavy industrial process - it's going to take time. " The stagnation was reported by this masthead in July by senior Pentagon policy official Austin Dahmer, who told a hearing on Capitol Hill that "the rate has not moved" despite billions in additional funding.

Navy Secretary Cites Workforce Capacity Growth

Marles stood by his remarks and pointed to other evidence of improvement in the US defence industrial base. Earlier this month, acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told US Congress that workforce capacity was nearing the 70,000 weekly man-hours required to build two Virginia-class submarines a year.

"We're almost there," Cao said. In October, Vice-Admiral Jonathan Mead, director-general of the Australian Submarine Agency, told Senate estimates the build rate of the Virginias increased 10 per cent this year, and was forecast to climb another 10 per cent in 2027. The US Navy also expects to commission another two new Virginia-class boats next year. Mead told Senate estimates that US officials never raised the 2.3 boats a year requirement with him.

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"The US is committed to transferring Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s once we are sovereign-ready," he said. A spokesperson for Marles said AUKUS was happening and remained on track.

"The deputy prime minister regularly receives updates and briefings from officials, industry and AUKUS partners, including data on productivity and the improvements in the industrial bases of all three AUKUS partners. " Under AUKUS, Australia is due to purchase three to five nuclear-powered submarines from the US. From the 2040s, Australia and the UK are due to begin producing their own nuclear-powered boats. The agreement gives the US president of the day veto power over submarine transfers to Australia.

US Urges Increased Defence Spending From Allies

He or she must be satisfied the navy's war-fighting capacity won't be degraded by the sale. Asked about the CBO's analysis, the US Department of War told this masthead AUKUS would place real demands on the US navy, and that Australia and the UK must therefore increase defence spending and share the burden of collective defence.

"At President Trump's direction, the United States is moving full steam ahead on AUKUS to strengthen military readiness, expand allied undersea capacity and reinforce deterrence," the department said. Under US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has asked Australia to lift defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, which it regards as a minimum for US allies around the world.

AUKUS, which also involves deeper defence co-operation between the three allies, came with an initial price tag of about $368 billion over 30 years. The Albanese government is also lifting defence spending.