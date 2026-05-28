US Protest and Resistance: Jenn Kidwell's Performance Art

Jenn Kidwell's latest performance art piece is an irreverent exploration of late capitalism, raising awareness of its manifestly unfair system and our complicity in it. The piece combines a history lesson with sado-masochistic seduction and a provocation on race relations in the US, pushing the boundaries of conversation on racial inequality. Kidwell appears alongside Brandon Kazen-Maddox, who translates her spoken word into American Sign Language. The stage is set with opulent symbols, including a chandelier, a taxidermic swine's head, and enormous buckets of KFC. Before the show descends into grotesque comedy, Kidwell delivers a takedown of work, investing the philosophy behind the antiwork movement with eloquent simplicity and rhetorical skill. However, the piece caves in to the perceived inevitability of capitalist imperatives, and Kidwell proceeds to hustle the audience into parting with their money. The performance is a chaotic comedy that takes in class, colonialism, racism, patriarchy, and socio-economic inequality, featuring cartoons and video skewering the Trumps and the Musks of the world. Kidwell's work disarms the audience, frames the problem, and steers us toward asking the right questions, offering empowerment and entertainment in equal measure.

The United States, a prime source of protest and resistance, is also a hub for critiques of its own hegemony. Jenn Kidwell 's latest performance art piece is an irreverent exploration of late capitalism , raising awareness of its manifestly unfair system and our complicity in it.

The piece combines a history lesson with sado-masochistic seduction and a provocation on race relations in the US, pushing the boundaries of conversation on racial inequality. Kidwell appears alongside Brandon Kazen-Maddox, who translates her spoken word into American Sign Language. The stage is set with opulent symbols, including a chandelier, a taxidermic swine's head, and enormous buckets of KFC.

Before the show descends into grotesque comedy, Kidwell delivers a takedown of work, investing the philosophy behind the antiwork movement with eloquent simplicity and rhetorical skill. However, the piece caves in to the perceived inevitability of capitalist imperatives, and Kidwell proceeds to hustle the audience into parting with their money. The performance is a chaotic comedy that takes in class, colonialism, racism, patriarchy, and socio-economic inequality, featuring cartoons and video skewering the Trumps and the Musks of the world.

Kidwell's work disarms the audience, frames the problem, and steers us toward asking the right questions, offering empowerment and entertainment in equal measure. In a separate performance,





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Jenn Kidwell Performance Art US Protest Resistance Late Capitalism

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