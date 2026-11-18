The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status after recording more than 5,400 cases this year, the highest since 1991. Ten people have died and experts warn it could take years to regain elimination status.

The United States officially lost its measles elimination status this week, with more than 5,400 cases recorded this year. This is the highest tally since 1991 and more than double last year's count.

Experts warn it will likely take years to regain elimination status even with rigorous effort. More than a dozen experts said in interviews that Americans must now embrace strategies, some well-worn and some new, to contend with this forgotten menace. Dr Christopher Monson, an intensive care pediatrician at the University of Rochester, described the situation as a new Wild West of our own making.

Also read US Loses Measles Eradication Status After 26 Years as Cases Surpass 5,400

Measles Deaths And Hospitalizations Rise

Monson said lots of people are going to get sick and some people are going to die. He added it is sad to spend this much energy on things that had already been fixed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed about 11 percent of measles patients this year required hospitalization. Ten people have died from measles this year.

Advertisement

Five of those deaths were in children too young to be vaccinated. The remaining fatalities were unvaccinated adults who might have previously been shielded by herd immunity. About 96 percent of known cases this year were in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. Declining vaccination rates are the main reason the virus has reclaimed a foothold.

Regaining elimination status requires bringing vaccination rates back up to 95 percent, the threshold known as herd immunity. Measles is among the most contagious viruses known. It lingers in the air for hours and infects nine of every ten unprotected people exposed to it. The illness begins with respiratory symptoms like a runny nose and cough, then progresses to white spots inside the mouth and a rash spreading from the hairline to the feet.

Severe Health Consequences And Symptoms

In some people, the virus may ravage the lungs, the brain and other organs. Infection erases the body's immune memory, leaving patients vulnerable even to diseases they already had. It can also cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a fatal neurological condition that can develop years later. Local and state health departments face substantial financial and logistical hurdles.

The cost of immunization drives, case investigation, contact tracing and quarantine can quickly add up. It took $8.7 million to stamp out an outbreak that started at a migrant shelter in Chicago in 2024. Another $5.4 million was required to control a cluster in New Mexico in 2025. The CDC recently provided states with a surprise infusion of $100 million to bolster immunization efforts and improve surveillance.

But experts doubt this funding will be sufficient to address the growing crisis. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who oversees the CDC, has faced criticism for undermining public confidence in vaccines, particularly the measles vaccine. On Tuesday, the CDC issued a statement saying it would encourage vaccination, expand access to vaccines and help communities close gaps in protection. The agency did not provide responses to specific questions about its detailed plans.

Advertisement

Dr David Hamer, an infectious diseases physician at Boston University, said completely unvaccinated adults getting measles is going to take the country back thirty or forty years. He added it is really a bad and dangerous disease and people need to appreciate that. Dr Scott Roberts, an infectious disease doctor at Yale New Haven Health, expressed no confidence that 2027 will be better. He said at the current rate, the situation looks to be exponentially worse.

Vaccine Schedule May Require Revision

The typical schedule for the combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine may need revision. The first dose is typically given at 12 months, a schedule devised for a country with low risk of exposure. Dr Nathan Lo, an infectious diseases physician and epidemiologist at Stanford University, asked at what point the vaccine schedule would be modified to address increasing risk. Some experts now recommend vaccinating young babies before travel to outbreak areas within the United States.

As measles becomes more common, guidance might need to expand to include all infants, Lo said. But that approach is complicated because giving the first dose at six months is thought to blunt the vaccine's long-term effectiveness. In many parts of the world where measles was endemic, the first dose was routinely given at nine months. Doctors, parents and teachers will need to familiarize themselves with symptoms and prepare to quarantine anyone unvaccinated and exposed for 21 days.

Hospitals will need to prepare for an onslaught of patients infected with a highly contagious virus. Public health officials may need new tools to detect, diagnose and stem outbreaks quickly.