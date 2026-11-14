US Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Failure Disrupts Flights

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after air traffic control communications equipment failed, causing more than 8,000 flight cancellations and widespread travel disruptions.

The United States lifted a nationwide ground stop on Saturday after communications problems at regional air traffic control centres disrupted flights across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration had ordered all departures grounded earlier, saying the action was taken due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

More than 8,000 flights were canceled on Friday as the rare grounding threw travel plans into disarray. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said operations were slowly returning to normal on Saturday morning. But he warned that travellers would continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft and crews where they are needed most. Duffy said his top priority was making sure travellers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all US flights after communications failure

Air Traffic Communications Equipment Overload Causes Data Inconsistencies

He said he planned to hold a news briefing at 10.30am ET. A Trump administration official said the air traffic communications equipment became overloaded with data and started to give inconsistencies in the data from routers. Because of that, the official said, the system was shut down. Duffy said it would take time to resume normal operations.

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Our top priority is the safety of you and your family when you fly, he said. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that the communications failure was caused by a nefarious attack against us. It is just a telecommunications outage, he said. Everybody is safe.

There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they are flying. Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link between the disruption and the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. The FAA made clear there was no connection between the problem and the Microsoft outage that disrupted millions of users on Friday.

Nationwide Internet Issues Disrupt Weather Service And Sports

While many are now able to access their Outlook and Teams, that issue is still being fixed. The US National Weather Service also said on Saturday it was experiencing nationwide internet and communications issues. There was no immediate indication the two incidents were connected. The disruption affected sports teams travelling for games over the weekend.

In college football, the Southeastern Conference announced that Mississippi's game against Oklahoma had been rescheduled to Sunday, a day usually reserved for the National Football League. A men's college basketball game between the University of North Carolina Greensboro and Cornell University, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. Reported flight disruptions also hit airports in major cities including Boston, Washington DC, New York and Miami.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement on Saturday morning warning that while US flights have resumed, there may be some follow-on disruption as airlines work to re-book affected passengers and get all services back to normal. Anyone due to travel on flights between the UK and USA should check with their airline for the latest information before heading to the airport, the statement added.

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Trump Officials Urge Congress To Fund New Air Traffic Control System

During a news briefing on Friday evening, Trump administration officials urged Congress, which until January is controlled by the White House's Republican allies, to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system. The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved US$12.5 billion for the project last year.

Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fibre optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country. But Duffy said another US$30 billion will be needed to complete the work, which Congress has to approve. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said the problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the US northeast, except this time on a nationwide scale.

Outdated Technology And Run Down Wires Linked To Air Traffic Failures

It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers. If you do not have that ability, whether it is because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you have got to stop airplanes on the ground, said Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot. The nationwide ground stop was the third issued by the FAA this century. The first occurred after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

The second took place in January 2023, after a pilot notification system went down. Before Friday, the last nationwide ground stop had been in January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned.