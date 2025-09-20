US Retreat in the Pacific: Funding Cuts and China's Rise

The US withdrawal of funding for health programs in the Pacific under the Trump administration created an environment for China to step in and increase its influence in the region, impacting health initiatives, strategic competition, and perceptions of the US.

In late January, shortly after Donald Trump's return to office, FHI 360 in Papua New Guinea received an email that abruptly changed their operations. As an organization implementing the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, funded through the US Agency for International Development ( USAID ), FHI was instructed to immediately halt its work.

This directive stemmed from the Trump administration's cost-cutting measures, spearheaded by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, then under the leadership of tech billionaire Elon Musk. FHI, formerly known as Family Health International, was left with little choice but to comply. Its essential services, including patient tracking, data entry, and laboratory support within local clinics, were abruptly suspended. Community engagement efforts, such as HIV testing initiatives, were also significantly curtailed. According to Poruan Temu, FHI's regional director based in Port Moresby, the organization witnessed a 70 percent reduction in HIV testing volume and new ART initiations, along with a devastating over 90 percent decrease in access to HIV prevention services, particularly PrEP. The impact of these funding cuts was immediately apparent and deeply felt, especially considering the escalating HIV crisis in Papua New Guinea. New HIV cases in 2024 reached 11,000, double the number reported in 2010, with nearly half of the new infections affecting children and adults under 25, leading the PNG government to declare an HIV crisis on June 26 of that year. \The sudden cessation of USAID funds sent ripples of concern throughout the world, with Australia and the Pacific region being particularly impacted. The immediate consequences included cuts to essential frontline health services. Supplies, such as food and nutritional paste, piled up in US warehouses, unable to reach those in need. However, a broader and more significant question arose: As the United States retreats from its global commitments, who will step in to fill the void, particularly in the strategically vital Pacific region? The answer became increasingly clear: China. China has actively invested billions of dollars in infrastructure and development projects across the Pacific, including roads, schools, bridges, and other forms of development assistance. For Australia, the largest aid donor in the Pacific, this situation presents a formidable challenge, especially amidst growing strategic competition with China for influence in the region. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a respected Washington think tank, issued a report in July, warning that the US's actions in the Pacific were damaging perceptions of the US and were “not just leaving space for China to fill” but “elevating the narrative of China as a responsible, predictable global partner”. The report's authors highlighted that the Trump administration's moves had created confusion within the region, which questions the US's mission to project power and influence in a region that the US describes as central to its national security. These actions are contradictory to the US rhetoric, and they may be counterproductive in its goals. \Concerns about the implications of these shifts have also been raised by within the US. Even some of Trump's own Republican allies expressed reservations. California Congresswoman Young Kim, a member of the House foreign affairs committee, stated that Xi Jinping would take the opportunity to fill any US vacuum. Michael Schiffer, former assistant administrator of USAID, has noted the profound damage to US strategic interests, especially due to the gutting of foreign assistance. The CSIS report suggested that Canberra was particularly concerned by the US funding cuts in the Pacific region. Australian leaders are now assessing the extent of the fallout and recalibrating their work in the region. Over the previous fortnight, Australia received a reminder of the potential for Beijing to exploit any uncertainty in the region. While Chinese influence was not explicitly identified as a factor, it looms large as a possible cause. The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted the strategic importance of the region. The impact extended beyond the direct funding cuts. The US's inconsistency and uncertainty caused by the USAID funding cuts damaged the perception of the US in the region. This inconsistency created a power vacuum, which China is prepared to fill, further solidifying China's influence in the Pacific region. The long-term consequences of this shift in global power dynamics are yet to be fully realized, but the impact on health, development, and strategic influence in the Pacific is already being felt





