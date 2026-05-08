US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Urges Europe to Act Against Iran After Strait of Hormuz Tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged European allies to take concrete action against Iran, expressing dissatisfaction with strong statements against the country and highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks come during a two-day visit to Rome and the Vatican, following a tense situation between the US and Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged European allies on Friday to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete action against Iran , even as he sought to repair strained ties with Italy and the Vatican during a two-day visit following tensions over the US-Israeli war in Iran , warning that Tehran was attempting to assert control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and calling the move unacceptable and a threat to global security .

Marco Rubio also cautioned Tehran against targeting US maritime assets and vowed that the United States would respond strongly if such threats materialized





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