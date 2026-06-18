US Settles Conflict with Iran on Tehran's Terms

The US has settled the conflict with Iran on Tehran's terms, offering a $300 billion rebuilding fund, an end to economic sanctions, and a promise not to interfere in its internal affairs. The next 60 days of negotiations will be tortuous and unpredictable, but the US president seems ready to accept defeat in a potentially forever war before it gets out of hand. Iran is not to be another Vietnam, Afghanistan, or Iraq.

With sanctions-relief and a US promise to avoid further meddling, the conflict has been settled on Tehran's terms. The US president has offered Tehran's military regime a $300 billion rebuilding fund , an end to economic sanctions and a promise not to interfere in its internal affairs.

This is declared a major win. However, the next 60 days of negotiations will be tortuous and unpredictable. The US president seems ready to accept defeat in a potentially forever war before it gets out of hand. Iran is not to be another Vietnam, Afghanistan, or Iraq.

In the past week, Trump has soured on America's closest ally, Israel, due to its ceaseless bombing of Lebanon. Trump has remarked that bombing an apartment house every time they are looking for someone is not necessary, as there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they are not all Hezbollah. Trump's military forces, along with Israel, have killed and injured many civilians, including more than 100 children in a girls' school.

The US president was driven by the urge to display power, as have all recent American presidents since the end of the cold war. They cannot stop themselves from intervening, and justification is almost an irrelevance. Trump was elected on a pledge to avoid such temptation, but he has failed to keep this commitment.

He has given a similar commitment in Saudi Arabia nine years ago, stating that America will not seek to impose its way of life on others but to outstretch its hands in the spirit of cooperation and trust. However, Trump's declared strategy for the war beggared belief, and no coherent intelligence can have suggested that victory would be achieved. The task for America's friends must now be to help Trump extricate himself from this debacle at speed.

Tehran has merely repeated its longstanding promise to abjure nuclear weapons. It may have to accept that Washington will find it hard to control Israel's attacks on Lebanon. In the longer term, it will be the only path to political liberty in that country. Isolation has been counterproductive, further drenching Iran in the mythology of fundamentalist Islam and driving it into the arms of Russia and China.

This could not have been more hostile to western interests. This war should have ended once and for all the theory that bombing other countries, their cities, and civilians, somehow works. The iron law of air forces has been that bombing somehow terrifies and demoralises populations into seeing the error of their ways.

However, this belief in the potency of terror is no different from the strategy of groups such as al-Qaida. The wonders of modern air war are such that the bombers persist in claiming precision in seeking military targets. They only kill terrorists, but to that we can only say that they are lying. To an Iranian, as to a Palestinian or a Lebanese, bombing civilians is simply state terror.

It is an attempt to effect a political outcome through violence and fear. The conflict has been settled on Tehran's terms, and the US president seems ready to accept defeat in a potentially forever war before it gets out of hand. Iran is not to be another Vietnam, Afghanistan, or Iraq. The US president has offered Tehran's military regime a $300 billion rebuilding fund, an end to economic sanctions and a promise not to interfere in its internal affairs.

This is declared a major win, but the next 60 days of negotiations will be tortuous and unpredictable. The US president seems ready to accept defeat in a potentially forever war before it gets out of hand. Iran is not to be another Vietnam, Afghanistan, or Iraq. In the past week, Trump has soured on America's closest ally, Israel, due to its ceaseless bombing of Lebanon.

Trump has remarked that bombing an apartment house every time they are looking for someone is not necessary, as there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they are not all Hezbollah. Trump's military forces, along with Israel, have killed and injured many civilians, including more than 100 children in a girls' school. The US president was driven by the urge to display power, as have all recent American presidents since the end of the cold war.

They cannot stop themselves from intervening, and justification is almost an irrelevance. Trump was elected on a pledge to avoid such temptation, but he has failed to keep this commitment. He has given a similar commitment in Saudi Arabia nine years ago, stating that America will not seek to impose its way of life on others but to outstretch its hands in the spirit of cooperation and trust.

However, Trump's declared strategy for the war beggared belief, and no coherent intelligence can have suggested that victory would be achieved. The task for America's friends must now be to help Trump extricate himself from this debacle at speed. Tehran has merely repeated its longstanding promise to abjure nuclear weapons. It may have to accept that Washington will find it hard to control Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

In the longer term, it will be the only path to political liberty in that country. Isolation has been counterproductive, further drenching Iran in the mythology of fundamentalist Islam and driving it into the arms of Russia and China. This could not have been more hostile to western interests. This war should have ended once and for all the theory that bombing other countries, their cities, and civilians, somehow works.

The iron law of air forces has been that bombing somehow terrifies and demoralises populations into seeing the error of their ways. However, this belief in the potency of terror is no different from the strategy of groups such as al-Qaida. The wonders of modern air war are such that the bombers persist in claiming precision in seeking military targets. They only kill terrorists, but to that we can only say that they are lying.

To an Iranian, as to a Palestinian or a Lebanese, bombing civilians is simply state terror. It is an attempt to effect a political outcome through violence and fear





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