US Silence and Support for Israel's Attacks on Lebanon

The United States faces criticism for its muted response to Israel's intensified strikes on Lebanon, including a devastating bombing operation that caused significant civilian casualties. The article highlights the historical US support for Israel, the lack of focus on Lebanon, and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

For weeks, Israel has escalated its deadly strikes across Lebanon , a situation met with a noticeable silence from the United States . While the US has been vocal in defending Israel 's actions in Gaza and participated in joint attacks in Iran, Lebanon appears to be a lesser priority for the American government at present. On Wednesday, Israel conducted a massive bombing operation, dubbed Operation Eternal Darkness, unleashing 100 strikes across Lebanon in a mere 10 minutes.

This series of attacks, targeting densely populated residential areas, including central Beirut, resulted in one of the largest mass casualty events since the end of the Lebanese civil war in 1990. According to Lebanese authorities, at least 357 people were killed and 1,223 injured, with many more believed to be missing or trapped under the rubble. Israel claimed the attacks targeted Hezbollah, but eyewitness accounts from a residential area in Beirut, where an entire building was destroyed along with a nut shop, contradicted this, with locals stating no Hezbollah presence in the area. The US, historically, has accepted Israel's justifications for such actions, a pattern observed under both the Trump and Biden administrations. In this instance, Israel cited Hezbollah's movements as the reason for striking non-Hezbollah strongholds, a claim that has been met with skepticism. These attacks have also occurred amidst a critical ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, which was intended to include Lebanon. This has placed significant strain on the already fragile ceasefire and forced Washington to reconsider its previous lack of public comment regarding the situation in Lebanon. \Last month, former US President Donald Trump responded to questions about Israel's strikes in Lebanon by stating that he had received an explanation from a 'very substantial … wealthy person whose parents live in Lebanon' that the attacks were targeting areas 'where Hezbollah is'. Trump labelled Hezbollah as 'a big problem' but expressed no concern for civilian casualties resulting from Israeli attacks. He further commented that Lebanese people 'get used to' the bombing, likening their situation to that of Ukrainians, and indicating a degree of indifference toward the plight of the Lebanese population. While Trump had been largely avoiding public statements on Lebanon, his response underscored the underlying US support for Israel's objectives. In recent weeks, the Trump administration has attempted to distance itself from the issue, sidestepping questions about whether the US was providing any support for Israel's actions. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to comment on the matter, while also expressing the President's concern about the displacement of a million people in Lebanon. The unwavering military aid and diplomatic backing provided by the US to Israel has consistently been a crucial factor in Israel's military campaigns in Lebanon, mirroring the support provided in Gaza. Michael Wahid Hanna, US program director at the International Crisis Group, emphasized that Israeli forces are 'flying American planes and dropping American bombs most of the time'. The close alignment and loyalty between the two allies has often resulted in the disregard of international condemnation, even when such condemnation has occurred. However, according to Hanna, the US does have mechanisms to influence its allies when their actions deviate from US interests. \Hanna asserts that there is no scenario in which Israel is at war without being closely connected to America and the American arms industry. When the US has attempted to exert its influence, it has been primarily to make specific requests. Earlier this year, US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa stated that Washington requested Israel 'as a favor' to refrain from certain actions. The US's alignment with Israeli policy on Lebanon is evident in Washington's 'aggressive push' for Hezbollah's disarmament and its encouragement of the Lebanese state to take steps that might potentially trigger another civil war. Hanna indicated that the US is not prioritizing the use of its influence to mitigate aspects of the Israeli military campaign, even if they have sought assurances regarding specific communities. Another complicating factor, according to Mr. Hanna, is the diminished state of the US diplomatic apparatus, where there are not many empowered US diplomats actively working to advance US policy in the region. The diplomatic efforts surrounding this situation were described as frenzied, chaotic, and disorganized, which was partly due to the president's self-imposed deadline and threats about what could happen next. This, at least on the US side, created an imperative to reach a deal despite a lack of experienced diplomats involved





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