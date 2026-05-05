US Sinks Iranian Boats, Trump Issues Stark Warning

US forces destroyed six small Iranian boats attempting to harass shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as President Trump warned of severe consequences for interference with reopening the waterway. The incident highlights escalating tensions in the region and the US commitment to securing maritime traffic.

US forces engaged and sank six small Iran ian boats that were attempting to disrupt maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. This action occurred shortly before President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the Iran ian regime, stating they would be “blown off the face of the Earth” should they interfere with efforts to reopen the vital waterway.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), detailed that while Iran typically deploys a larger number of these small boats – usually between 20 and 40 – to harass commercial shipping, the recent deployment consisted of only six, which were swiftly neutralized. Cooper highlighted the significant US military presence and firepower in the region, including Apache and Seahawk helicopters, and asserted that Iran’s military capabilities have been substantially weakened.

The incident followed President Trump’s announcement of “Project Freedom,” a US initiative designed to facilitate the movement of the substantial backlog of maritime traffic that has accumulated in the Strait of Hormuz since February 28th, coinciding with the start of Operation Epic Fury. Iran has previously declared its opposition to any forced reopening of the strait, demanding that all vessels coordinate their passage with Tehran.

This stance prompted Trump’s forceful response, emphasizing the US’s superior military resources and readiness to use them if necessary. He stated the US possesses more advanced weaponry and a globally distributed network of well-equipped bases, prepared for deployment if required. Trump also suggested that Iran has become more receptive to peace negotiations, which have been stalled since mid-April.

The situation remains fluid, with questions arising about the status of the fragile cease-fire established last month, particularly in light of reported exchanges of fire between US and Iranian forces. CENTCOM is actively working to provide safe passage for the hundreds of ships, representing approximately 87 countries, currently stranded in the Persian Gulf. The command is reaching out to neutral vessels to offer assistance in navigating the strait.

While at least two US ships successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Iran has dismissed these claims as unfounded. Simultaneously, several incidents have occurred involving other vessels attempting to cross the waterway. A South Korean-operated cargo ship, the HMM Namu, experienced an explosion and fire in its engine room, and a United Arab Emirates oil tanker was reportedly targeted by an Iranian drone, also resulting in a fire.

President Trump has urged South Korea, which has 26 ships trapped in the Gulf, to join the US-led effort to secure the strait. Despite these incidents, Trump maintains that, aside from the South Korean vessel, no other ships have sustained damage while attempting to navigate the strait. Military officials are scheduled to provide further updates on the ongoing operations





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Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Military Donald Trump Maritime Security CENTCOM Project Freedom Naval Conflict Middle East Shipping

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