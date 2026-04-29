US State Department to Release Commemorative Passports Featuring Donald Trump for America’s 250th Anniversary

The US State Department is preparing a limited release of commemorative passports honoring America’s 250th anniversary, featuring an image of former President Donald Trump. This marks the first time a living president will appear on the travel document. The special passports will be available at the Washington passport office before July 4, with a unique design that includes Trump’s portrait and signature. The initiative is part of broader efforts to increase Trump’s visibility, including proposals to feature his signature on US currency and a commemorative coin.

The United States State Department is set to release a limited edition of commemorative passports in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, featuring an image of former President Donald Trump .

This marks the first time a living president will be included in the travel document. The initiative, which has been under consideration for several months, was officially approved on Monday. Between 25,000 and 30,000 of these special passports will be made available to applicants at the Washington passport office just before Independence Day. The design, as shown in a rendering by the State Department, includes a stern-looking portrait of Trump, along with his signature on an interior page.

The cover of the passport will display the words 'United States of America' in bold gold print at the top and 'Passport' at the bottom, a departure from the standard layout. Additionally, a small gold laminate American flag with the number '250' encircled by stars will adorn the back cover. The commemorative passport will be the default option for those applying in person at the Washington office, though standard passports will still be available through online applications or other locations.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott emphasized that these passports will maintain the same high-security features as regular passports while incorporating custom artwork and enhanced imagery. The inclusion of Trump’s image and signature is part of broader efforts to increase his visibility, which also include proposals to feature his signature on new US currency and a gold commemorative coin.

Currently, the only presidential images in US passports are part of a double-page depiction of Mount Rushmore, featuring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Other notable elements in current passports include the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and scenes of the Great Plains, mountains, and islands. Quotations from Martin Luther King Jr. and several other presidents are also featured.

This move is the latest in a series of steps by Trump’s aides to enhance his public presence, including the addition of his name to the US Institute of Peace building





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US State Department Commemorative Passports Donald Trump America’S 250Th Anniversary Presidential Visibility

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