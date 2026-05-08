US State Department to Revoke Passports of Americans with Significant Child Support Debt

The US State Department will begin revoking passports of Americans owing over $100,000 in child support, affecting around 2,700 individuals. The measure aims to enforce child support payments and protect the welfare of children by imposing real consequences for delinquency.

The US State Department has announced a new measure to enforce child support payments by revoking the passports of Americans who owe significant amounts in unpaid child support .

Starting this Friday, the department will begin revoking passports for individuals who owe $100,000 or more, affecting approximately 2,700 American passport holders, according to reports from the Associated Press. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with federal laws aimed at protecting the welfare of children by imposing tangible consequences for delinquent child support payments.

The State Department emphasized that any American with substantial child support debt should take immediate action to arrange payments with the relevant state authorities to avoid passport revocation. Once a passport is revoked, it becomes invalid for travel purposes. To regain eligibility for a new passport, individuals must settle their child support debt with the appropriate state child support enforcement agency and clear their delinquency status in the records of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This policy aligns with existing federal regulations that permit passport revocations for unpaid child support exceeding $2,500. The move underscores the government's commitment to enforcing financial responsibilities and ensuring that children receive the support they are entitled to. Experts suggest that this measure could serve as a powerful deterrent against non-payment, encouraging parents to fulfill their obligations.

However, critics argue that it may disproportionately affect low-income individuals who are already struggling financially. The State Department has assured that there are mechanisms in place to assist those who may face hardships, including payment plans and other forms of support. This policy is expected to have a significant impact on the enforcement of child support payments across the country





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US state department to start revoking passports of parents who owe child supportRevocations will start on Friday for those who owe $100,000 or more, and then expand to those who owe $2,500 or more

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