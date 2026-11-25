US stock markets decline sharply as October inflation data exceeds expectations, raising rate hike fears ahead of the critical Federal Reserve meeting.

US stock markets faced renewed volatility on Wednesday as investors digested fresh economic data indicating that inflation accelerated in October. This latest reading arrived just days before a pivotal Federal Reserve board meeting, intensifying fears that central bankers will be forced to raise interest rates for the second time this year. The sell-off affected major indices broadly, with the Nasdaq composite falling more than 4% during morning trading and the S&P 500 shedding over 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined by approximately 2% as market participants reassessed the outlook for monetary policy and corporate profitability.

Corporate Tech Sector Faces Renewed Pressure

Technology giants bore the brunt of the selling pressure, particularly companies deeply integrated into the artificial intelligence trade. Nvidia shares continued their downward trajectory, dropping 6% on Wednesday after closing down 5% the previous day. This decline followed a brief rally triggered by the return of CEO Jensen Huang, suggesting that investor confidence remains fragile despite executive presence. The chipmaker's struggles reflect broader skepticism about whether current AI valuations can sustain their momentum in a higher interest rate environment.

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Other tech players also saw their stock prices slip significantly during the trading session. Anthropic, the artificial intelligence firm known for its Claude model, saw its shares fall 4% on Wednesday. The company's valuation took a notable hit as its share price dropped to approximately $79, a figure lower than the $83 per share price at which it was listed during its highly publicized initial public offering last week. These declines underscore the market's sensitivity to growth expectations in the technology sector when economic conditions tighten.

October Inflation Data Exceeds Economic Forecasts

The core driver of this market reaction was new data revealing that consumer prices rose at an annualized rate of 3.8% in October, marking the highest increase since May. This figure significantly exceeds the US Federal Reserve's long-standing target inflation rate of 2%, a benchmark that has not been achieved since February 2021. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, showed that prices increased by 0.3% from September to October. This modest monthly rise was driven largely by soaring energy costs, highlighting persistent inflationary pressures in key sectors of the economy.

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Additional metrics reinforced the concern that price growth is proving stickier than anticipated. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that broader consumer prices climbed 0.4% from September to October, a figure higher than what economists had projected. These numbers suggest that underlying inflationary forces remain robust, complicating the path for policymakers who are attempting to guide the economy toward stability without triggering a recession.

Energy Costs and Interest Rate Hike Expectations

Energy prices played a critical role in shaping the October inflation data, although recent trends show some cooling in specific fuel categories. Gas prices at the pump, for example, decreased from a high of $4.41 per gallon in early October to $3.61 per gallon by mid-November. Despite this recent decline, the overall impact of energy on the consumer basket remains significant, contributing to the elevated inflation readings that dominated market discussions. Investors are now closely watching how these price movements influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making process in the coming weeks.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its next board meeting next month, where officials are widely expected to vote to hike interest rates. Higher interest rates serve as the primary tool for central banks to combat inflation by making borrowing more expensive for consumers and businesses. This increased cost of capital is intended to slow down price increases across the economy, but it also raises the cost of loans for mortgages and student debt. The market's sharp reaction on Wednesday reflects the anxiety surrounding the potential economic slowdown that could accompany such monetary tightening measures.

Market Outlook and Investor Sentiment

The intersection of rising inflation and potential interest rate hikes has created a challenging environment for investors. The sell-off in the US stock market demonstrates that market participants are pricing in a scenario where economic growth may face headwinds. With the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow all posting significant losses, the broad market decline indicates a loss of confidence in the short-term economic outlook. Analysts suggest that this volatility could persist as more economic data is released leading up to the Federal Reserve meeting.

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Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's communications and policy decisions. The central bank's ability to balance inflation control with economic stability will likely determine the trajectory of financial markets in the near term. Investors are advised to monitor subsequent inflation reports and corporate earnings for signs of whether the current trends are temporary or indicative of a more prolonged period of higher prices. The coming weeks will be critical in establishing whether the US economy can achieve a soft landing or if further monetary tightening will be required to bring inflation back to the desired level.