US Stocks Climb as Oil Prices Drop, But AI Leaders Retreat Amid Valuation Concerns

A mixed day on Wall Street saw major indexes gain as oil prices eased, but high-flying AI-related stocks including Broadcom, Micron, and CrowdStrike fell sharply despite strong earnings, reflecting investor caution about stretched valuations. Outside tech, apparel giant PVH plunged on Middle East conflict warnings, while Treasury yields dipped.

Wall Street displayed a cautious split on Thursday as most US stocks rose on the back of easing oil prices , but influential winners in the artificial-intelligence sector slumped, keeping broader gains in check.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.4 per cent a day after ending its longest winning streak in three decades, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 812 points, or 1.6 per cent, in mid-afternoon trade. The Nasdaq composite, heavy with technology stocks, was 0.1 per cent higher. The Australian sharemarket was poised to open higher, with S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to a gain of 32 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 4.53am AEST.

The market's movement was driven by a 3.5 per cent drop in Brent crude oil to $US94.43 per barrel, reversing a significant portion of this week's spike triggered by heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Investors appear hopeful that the two nations will eventually secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, restoring oil flows and easing inflationary pressures globally.

That optimism, coupled with a steady stream of robust US corporate earnings, powered the S&P 500's nine-day winning streak that concluded on Wednesday. Animal health stocks Elanco and Zoetis rose after the US Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of the flesh-eating New World screwworm in south Texas, a development that threatens the cattle industry and could boost demand for their vaccines. Toro climbed following better-than-expected quarterly results and an lifted annual forecast.

However, many companies that beat earnings estimates still declined, notably among AI darlings. Broadcom plunged 11.8 per cent even though both profit and revenue exceeded forecasts; its AI semiconductor revenue more than doubled to $US10.8 billion, and the company projected growth above 200 per cent this quarter. The drop suggested investors had priced in even more aggressive results after the stock's 38.5 per cent surge year-to-date, making it the sixth-largest on Wall Street and a major market influence.

Analysts warned that AI stocks may have become overvalued and that the broader market could be due for a slowdown after nearly three months of uninterrupted gains for the S&P 500. Micron Technology, which recently saw its market cap surpass $US1 trillion on AI optimism, fell 5.3 per cent, while cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike dropped 4.8 per cent despite beating estimates; its stock had already jumped 59.5 per cent this year and analysts noted its beat was narrower than usual.

Outside technology, PVH Corp., owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, tumbled 23.7 per cent after a beat, as CEO Stefan Larsson cited prolonged Middle East conflict impact on consumer demand in the region. In bonds, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.46 per cent from 4.49 per cent, a move that can ease pressure on equities and support smaller companies that rely on borrowing; the Russell 2000 rose 1.3 per cent.

Economic data offered a mixed picture: initial jobless claims rose slightly, hinting at a softening labour market, while first-quarter productivity growth undershot expectations





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