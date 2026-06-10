US Strikes Iran After Army Helicopter Crash, Escalating Tensions

The US launched airstrikes against Iran on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) after blaming Tehran for the crash of the American attack helicopter, prompting new attacks from Iran and further widening the retaliatory strikes that threaten to derail efforts to end the war.

Several explosions were heard at the Iran ian port of Bandar Abbas close to the airport, Iran ’s IRNA agency reported. Iran ’s Mehr agency said explosions had also been heard in the port of Gorgan, while Press TV said a location in Sirik had been hit by "enemy projectiles".

The strikes come just a day after the US struck Iran following the crash of an army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump earlier warning that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

Trump’s warnings at the White House and on social media came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan – all of which host American troops – came under Iranian fire. It was the second time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. On Monday, Iran and Israel targeted each other. The US military says it is striking "multiple targets" in Iran in another escalation of tensions, as it appears to make good on Trump’s threats to "hit again".

The US launched airstrikes against Iran on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) after blaming Tehran for the crash of the American attack helicopter, prompting new attacks from Iran and further widening the retaliatory strikes that threaten to derail efforts to end the war. Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the war in Iran





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Iran US Army Helicopter Crash Strikes Tensions War

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