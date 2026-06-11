US Strikes on Iran's Southern Coast: Water Facility Destroyed, Water Cut Off to Thousands

The US conducted strikes on Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, destroying a drinking water facility. The facility was hit with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The attack resulted in the cutting off of water supply to more than 20,000 people in a town and nearby villages.

Strikes early on Wednesday destroyed what appears to be a drinking water facility on Iran 's southern coast, near the Strait of Hormuz, according to an analysis by Around the time of the strikes, US Central Command said in a post on the social platform X that it had conducted attacks near the strait "with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets".

A photo released by the provincial water authority, which described it as a water tank, was verified by the Times. Iranian state media reported that the US had hit water storage buildings, and a local official said that water had been cut off to more than 20,000 people living in a town and villages nearby. A commercial satellite image from Tuesday morning shows two small water structures in the village of Bemani.

Both have light blue pipes, typical for water distribution infrastructure, as is their location – on a hill outside a populated area. The buildings are consistent with the description of the two storage tanks that Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, the head of the provincial water authority, said were destroyed. Airbus DS via The New York Times It is unclear if the US intentionally struck the water facilities or knew what was in the buildings.

Deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure could constitute a war crime under international law. Videos released on Wednesday by Iranian media outlets, including state media, and the provincial water authority, show that the roof of the smaller building collapsed. The larger facility next to it still stands, but images show that it has a small impact hole in the centre of its roof.

A photo of fragments that Tasnim, a semi-official Iranian news agency, said were recovered from the site showed remnants identified as a GBU-39 bomb by researchers with the Open Source Munitions Portal, a database of weapon fragments documented in conflict zones. The GBU-39, a small precision-guided glide bomb in the 250-pound class, is consistent with the damage shown in the footage of the damaged building: a clean hole punched through the building's roof and limited blast damage around it.

Both buildings stand outside the village, and there is no other infrastructure in the immediate vicinity. Hitting remote buildings and striking the centre of a roof are considered likely indicators of a precision strike. In a text message, a Central Command spokesperson said he was aware of the reports of damage at the facility but did not provide further information.

Hamzehpour said mobile water tankers had brought in water to supply residents while crews built a new service line that bypassed the damaged tanks, a task he said had been accomplished within 12 hours





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US Iran Strikes Precision Munitions Water Facility Strait Of Hormuz Precision Strike Water Cut Off International Law War Crime

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