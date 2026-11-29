Pentagon data reveals US Virginia-class submarine output remains flat at 1.1 annually, contradicting Australian claims of improvement and highlighting AUKUS production challenges.

Production output for the nuclear-powered submarines central to the AUKUS defense pact remains stagnant at a rolling average of 1.1 vessels per year, according to recent Pentagon data. This figure contradicts official assertions from the Australian government that manufacturing rates are improving. The lack of progress was confirmed by a Pentagon official and another individual briefed on the latest statistics for the September quarter of 2026.

Stagnant Production Rates Defy Australian Optimism

The core issue centers on the US Navy's capacity to build Virginia-class fast-attack submarines at a pace sufficient for international commitments. While there are visible signs of increased workforce capacity at US shipyards, the actual completion rate has not shifted. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office previously warned that transferring these vessels to Australia would reduce the number available to the American navy for many years. The agency noted that the navy is currently facing substantial cost overruns, construction delays, and missed delivery dates. These industrial base struggles suggest that increasing production further to replace vessels sold to Australia would exacerbate existing challenges.

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US Navy Capacity Falls Short of 2032 Transfer Goals

The United States previously stated that it needed to produce 2.3 Virginia-class submarines annually to fulfill its commitment to Australia under the AUKUS pact. More recently, the US Navy indicated an expectation to reach a rate of two boats per year by 2032. This 2032 timeline coincides with the year the first submarine is scheduled to be transferred to Australia. However, historical data shows that the production rate has never reached such heights. It has remained consistently between 1.1 and 1.3 vessels per year for several years. The situation did not change in 2026, despite the commissioning of two new submarines.

Richard Marles Defends Progress Despite Congressional Warnings

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles strongly rejected the Congressional Budget Office analysis, labeling it as wrong. He asserted that the production of Virginia-class submarines is absolutely improving and cited positive reports from the industrial base. Marles pointed to evidence that workforce capacity is nearing the 70,000 weekly man-hours required to build two Virginia-class submarines annually. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told the US Congress earlier this month that the industry is almost at that target. Additionally, Vice-Admiral Jonathan Mead, director-general of the Australian Submarine Agency, reported a 10 percent increase in build rates this year. He forecasted another 10 percent climb in 2027, though he noted US officials never raised the 2.3 boats per year requirement with him directly.

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Pentagon Demands Increased Defence Spending From Allies

The Pentagon has emphasized that the AUKUS agreement will place real demands on the US Navy's submarine force over the coming decades. In response, officials have called on Australia and the United Kingdom to increase their defence spending to share the burden of collective defence. Under Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has explicitly asked Australia to lift defence spending to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product. This threshold is regarded by the US as a minimum standard for allied nations. The AUKUS agreement, which also involves deeper defence cooperation, carries an initial price tag of approximately $368 billion over 30 years. Australia is due to purchase three to five nuclear-powered submarines from the US under this framework.

Future Transfer Timelines and Sovereign Production Plans

The agreement grants the US president of the day veto power over submarine transfers to Australia. The president must be satisfied that the sale will not degrade the US navy's war-fighting capacity. A spokesperson for Richard Marles stated that AUKUS is happening and remains on track, with regular updates being received from officials and industry partners. From the 2040s, Australia and the United Kingdom are scheduled to begin producing their own nuclear-powered boats. Despite the current stagnation, the US Department of War stated that the United States is moving full steam ahead on AUKUS under the direction of President Trump. This strategic push aims to strengthen military readiness and expand allied undersea capacity.