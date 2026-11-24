Conmebol and Concacaf confirm the 2028 Copa America will take place in the United States with sixteen teams, expanding the tournament's reach and commercial impact.

The Confederation of South American Football ( Conmebol) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football ( Concacaf) have officially confirmed that the 2028 Copa America will be hosted in the United States. This landmark decision marks the third time the tournament has been held in the US across five editions, signaling a deepening strategic partnership between the two governing bodies. The announcement confirms long-standing rumors regarding the expansion of the competition to include nations outside of South America.

16 Teams and Concacaf Expansion Details

The 2028 edition of the tournament will feature sixteen teams, comprising all ten member nations of Conmebol alongside six invited teams from the Concacaf region. The six participating Concacaf nations will be determined based on their performance in the 2027 Gold Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States during June and July of next year. Although the specific qualification criteria for these six spots have not yet been finalized, the structure ensures that regional rivals will compete for places in the prestigious South American championship.

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Tournament Schedule and Olympic Overlap

Competition for the trophy will run from June 9 to July 9, 2028. This scheduling places the event directly in the path of the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will also be held across various venues in the United States. The men's soccer tournament at the Olympics is set to begin on July 10, one day after the Copa America concludes, with the final matches scheduled for July 28 for men and July 29 for women. Notably, these dates also coincide with the UEFA European Championship, which will be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland during the same period.

Commercial Impact and Revenue Growth

Financial incentives have played a significant role in the decision to bring the tournament to American soil again. The 2024 Copa America, which was also hosted in the US with six Concacaf participants, generated approximately $319 million in revenue for Conmebol. This figure represents a substantial increase from the $118 million generated by the 2019 edition held in Brazil. The large and growing appetite for soccer among American consumers, combined with the commercial viability of the market, continues to drive these strategic decisions.

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Stadium Logistics and Previous Precedents

Like the 2016 Copa America Centenario and the 2024 edition, the 2028 tournament will likely utilize American football stadiums, many of which have seating capacities exceeding 60,000 people. The 2016 final was won by Chile on penalties against Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while Argentina claimed the 2024 title. However, the 2024 final in Miami was marred by chaotic scenes involving ticketless fans rushing the gates, causing nearly 90 minutes of delay and significant damage to the stadium infrastructure.

League Scheduling and Operational Benefits

A key operational advantage for the 2028 tournament is the avoidance of overlap with Major League Soccer (MLS). Unlike previous editions, the international break will not conflict with the domestic league schedule, potentially allowing for smoother logistics and better player availability. This separation from the MLS calendar is expected to facilitate easier coordination of travel, security, and broadcasting arrangements for all participating national teams and the host organizations.