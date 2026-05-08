US Trade Court Rules Against Trump's Global Tariffs, Another Blow to His Economic Policy

A United States trade court has ruled against President Donald Trump's universal 10 per cent tariff rate, dealing another blow to his signature economic policy. The decision only applies to the plaintiffs in the case, so the tariffs can remain in place for other importers until the end of the 150-day period.

A United States trade court has ruled against President Donald Trump 's universal 10 per cent tariff rate, dealing another blow to his signature economic policy .

A panel of judges at the US Court of International Trade found two-to-one that the Trump administration lacks a justification to impose the tariffs under a 1970s law. Mr Trump ordered the tariffs on most imports to the US in February, after the Supreme Court deemed his wide swathe of "Liberation Day" tariffs unlawful. A group of small businesses challenged the new rate, which was enacted for 150 days, or through July.

Today's decision only applies to the plaintiffs in the case, so the tariffs can remain in place for other importers until the end of the 150-day period. The US president says he is "absolutely ashamed" of members of the court who struck down his global tariffs after finding he lacked the authority to implement them.

The Supreme Court in February struck down the Trump administration's even broader double-digit tariffs on almost every country, after the US president announced them in April 2025. It ruled six-to-three to uphold a lower court's previous finding that Mr Trump had illegally imposed tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies. The decision was regarded as the most significant and consequential court strike-down of a Trump policy since his return to the presidency





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Trade Court Tariffs President Donald Trump Economic Policy Global Tariffs Supreme Court National Emergencies Court Strike-Down Trump Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines