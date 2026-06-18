US Vice President JD Vance Defends Trump's Iran Deal Amid Israeli and Republican Criticism

Vice President JD Vance rebuked Israeli critics of the Iran agreement, asserting President Trump is Israel's sole powerful ally. The interim deal aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize oil markets but faces backlash for perceived concessions without firm Iranian commitments on nuclear and missile issues. Iran's Supreme Leader signaled tough talks ahead while Israeli officials express security concerns.

US Vice President JD Vance has strongly defended the recent Iran agreement negotiated by the Trump administration, directly addressing Israel i critics and emphasizing that President Donald Trump remains Israel 's most significant ally.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by Trump in France, aims to end months of conflict, reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and stabilize global energy markets following a war that caused oil prices to surge and raised concerns about a wider Middle East conflict. However, the deal has faced sharp criticism from both Israeli officials and Republican hawks in the US, who argue that the agreement falls far short of the sweeping victory promised by Trump and fails to secure firm commitments from Iran on uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles, and its support for armed proxies across the region.

The interim deal initiates a 60-day period during which negotiators must reach a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program and the limitation of its long-range missiles. As a result, the US has lifted its blockade on Iran, and oil tankers have resumed passage through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a drop in oil prices to their lowest level since the war began on February 28.

Analysts suggest that exports through the strait, which handles about one-fifth of global oil supply, could return to normal in the coming months. Vice President Vance confirmed that the 60-day window officially began on Friday and reiterated the US position that the Strait should remain free of tolls.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei dismissed the agreement as a sign of American desperation, warning that upcoming nuclear talks would not be easy and that Iran would reject any overly demanding US demands. The criticism from Israeli officials centers on the belief that the deal provides Iran with sanctions relief, access to oil markets, and a potential US$300 billion reconstruction fund without ensuring concrete restrictions on Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Senior Israeli officials, speaking anonymously, have described the terms as detrimental to Israel's security, a view they claim is shared across Israel's leadership. In his first public comments on the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's appreciation for its relationship with the United States but also stated that Israel would continue to occupy southern Lebanon to maintain security along its northern border, a separate issue that underscores ongoing regional tensions.

Netanyahu's office and Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Vance's remarks. Vance specifically addressed reports that Netanyahu was angry about the agreement, saying he had not heard such comments directly from the prime minister but criticized members of Netanyahu's cabinet who have opposed the deal and personally attacked President Trump.

Vance's message to these Israeli officials was clear: Donald Trump is the only head of state in the world who is sympathetic to Israel at this moment, and attacking him is counterproductive given that two-thirds of Israel's defensive weapons are built by American hands and funded by US tax dollars. The US provides Israel with approximately US$4 billion in annual military assistance, though the two countries are currently negotiating a new aid agreement.

Vance urged Israeli critics to recognize that their biggest problem is not President Trump but the broader strategic reality facing Israel. The original US-Iran conflict began with Trump's stated aims to destroy Iran's nuclear weapons program, end its ability to strike neighbors, prevent its support for militants, and empower Iranians to topple their hardline leaders.

Yet, despite initially demanding Iran's "unconditional surrender," Trump ultimately signed an agreement that did not achieve these objectives, leading to accusations from some quarters that the administration has compromised core security goals. The deal thus represents a complex and contentious shift in US policy toward Iran, with significant implications for regional stability, global energy markets, and the traditionally strong alliance between the United States and Israel





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