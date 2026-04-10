US Withdrawal from NATO Possible Amid Tensions Over Iran and Strait of Hormuz

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton suggests a US withdrawal from NATO remains a possibility under Donald Trump, highlighting ongoing tensions within the alliance regarding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Despite pledges to help reopen the strait, Trump's criticism and past actions raise questions about the future of the US commitment to NATO.

The potential for the United States to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ) remains a significant point of contention, even as the alliance pledges to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This issue resurfaced following highly anticipated talks at the White House between former US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte .

During Trump's first administration, he repeatedly voiced criticism of the western alliance, accusing member countries of inadequate support for American military operations, specifically concerning Iran. John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor during that period, further fueled speculation on the future of US involvement. \Bolton, interviewed earlier this morning, addressed the possibility of a US withdrawal from NATO, stating that it 's possible'. He elaborated that there 's 'always a risk' of the US, the world's most powerful military power, leaving the alliance under Trump's leadership. Bolton has previously indicated that Trump may consider withdrawing American troops from NATO missions in Europe. NATO, which originated in 1949 with 12 founding members, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Denmark, has since grown to 32 member nations. Trump has consistently expressed concerns regarding NATO, criticizing other member states for what he perceives as insufficient financial contributions and excessive reliance on the extensive American defense budget. However, a US withdrawal from NATO is a complex undertaking. A law enacted in 2023 mandates congressional approval for such a move, presenting a significant hurdle considering the strong support for the defense pact within Congress.\Leading up to the meeting, Trump labeled NATO a 'paper tiger' due to its reluctance to participate in the Iran conflict or allow US forces access to their bases. He continued his criticism following his closed-door discussions with Rutte, posting on Truth Social that 'NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN.' Two European diplomats revealed that Trump pressed for specific actions from NATO members to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments. Following his White House visit, Rutte acknowledged Trump's disappointment with the lack of ally involvement in the Iran conflict, describing their discussion as 'very frank, very open' and between 'two good friends'. Furthermore, the NATO chief disclosed that 34 nations, encompassing Australia, are currently forming an international coalition to facilitate the reopening of the strait





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NATO Donald Trump John Bolton Iran Strait Of Hormuz US Withdrawal Mark Rutte

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