Democrats Sweep House and Senate as Trump Tells Aides to Use the Nuclear Option

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections, dealing a severe blow to President Trump, who told aides to use the nuclear option to advance his agenda.

US President Donald Trump's brand has taken a severe hit after the Republican Party was swept away at the midterm elections, losing both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The defeat deprives Trump of his power over Congress and reshapes the final two months of his term, the next two years and the future of his Make America Great Again movement. As Tuesday night's results rolled in with increasingly bad news for Trump and his party, the president was holed up at the White House watching Fox News with his aides.

Also read Democrats Win House and Senate in Blue Wave, Trump Faces Lame-Duck Term

Communications specialist Jason Miller, a longtime Trump staffer who returned to the White House a few months ago, was with the president until after midnight, by which time the extent of the drubbing had become clear. With Republicans swept from power in both chambers, Trump told Miller what must happen next: Use the nuclear option and get our things done.

Dozens of adjectives have been applied to what transpired on Tuesday: a blue tsunami, an ass-kicking, an extinction level event and complete armageddon. Democrats did not just retake control of the House of Representatives, as expected. Nor did they squeak home in the Senate, which was considered a longshot earlier in the year. Rather, they swept to power, picking up about 40 seats in the House despite rampant gerrymandering, and at least seven in the other chamber.

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So powerful was the landslide that Democrats flipped not only target seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Maine, but also Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Kansas and possibly even Mississippi. Mississippi is a deep south state that has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1982.

While there is a tendency towards hyperbole in the immediate aftermath of an election, there can be no doubt that the emphatic verdict delivered by the American people will shape the next two months, the next two years, and the future of Trump's MAGA movement. Miller joined MAGA influencer Steve Bannon on his TV and podcast the morning after the election.

Miller Warns Defeated Republicans On Capitol Hill

As he recounted Trump's message from the night before, he made an overt threat to outgoing Republicans on Capitol Hill who have lost their seats. It was the same threat Trump's team made in 2019 when the president faced an impeachment trial. We made it clear to Republicans on the Hill that if you try to back away from the American people, from this movement, your political career is finished, Miller said.

We have some people whose political careers are finished, and they're on the way out. What everyone needs to realise is every single one of these senators, every single one of these House members who are leaving, they have some board that they want to be on. They have some contract they want to get, some corporation.

We have to let them know they're not going to get within a football field of that dream job or that golden parachute unless they hold the line. Trump still has a number of judicial appointments before the Senate, part of a broad push to move the courts to the right, and vacancies that he could fill. But the real fight would be over cabinet appointments and potentially Supreme Court judges.

Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Proceedings This Week

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth, who led a turbulent department and the unpopular Iran war, will face impeachment proceedings as soon as this week. Outgoing Republican congressman Thomas Massie, a fierce Trump opponent, plans to trigger a vote on his resolution to impeach the defence secretary. Massie noted it would be much gentler than an impeachment trial with hearings, which the Democrats would surely seek next year.

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Speaking to ABC News America's Jonathan Karl on Thursday, Trump acknowledged receiving calls from people unhappy with Hegseth, and agreed it would be easier to replace him while the GOP still controlled the Senate. But Hegseth was doing a very good job, Trump said, adding: I have every intention of keeping him.

Meanwhile, Hegseth is reportedly interested in filling a Senate vacancy for the state of Tennessee. Last month he attended a football game with Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, who is leaving to become the state's next governor. She ducked questions about it this week. Several sources said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would likely leave the administration, though the timing is unclear.

If he were intent on mounting a campaign to become the Republicans' presidential nominee, he might ordinarily resign in the first half of 2027. In comments to The New York Times on Thursday, Rubio dismissed suggestions he was planning to quit. Working a full term for Trump had always been my plan, he said.

Rubio Denies Plans To Resign From Cabinet

Rubio also acknowledged war had been a factor in the election outcome, joining Vice President JD Vance, Texas senator Ted Cruz, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and others in commenting publicly on it. A wildcard for the lame duck Congress session could be a retirement from the Supreme Court.

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are in their 70s, and given the size of the Democrat gains in the Senate, this could be Republicans' last chance for a while to confirm a conservative successor. Alito said last month that he was not retiring. Whatever business comes up, the instructions from the White House are clear. This is the time to wake up and smell the coffee, Miller said on Bannon's War Room.

Miller Urges Republicans To Pass Trump Agenda

You have one job: that is to get everything on President Trump's agenda through in these limited days that we have. Otherwise, your careers are in the crosshairs. For Democrats, the resounding election win delivers more power, and thus more responsibility, than most imagined. They now have both chambers of Congress at their disposal, albeit with a Republican president who enjoys the power of veto.

At an event in Washington on Thursday, the Democrats' Senate leader Chuck Schumer laid out his interpretation of the party's victory.