Usman Khawaja was not asked about Sandpapergate on Channel 10's Sam Pang Tonight, his first TV appearance since dodging questions on ABC's 7.30. He discussed his relationship with David Warner and other topics.

Usman Khawaja avoided being asked about Sandpapergate in his first television appearance since last week's refusal to fully answer questions on the ABC. After cancelling some interviews with mainstream media outlets last week during his tour to promote his autobiography Sabr, Khawaja appeared on Channel 10's Sam Pang Tonight on Monday.

The Gold Logie-winning host asked the former opener about everything from his relationship with David Warner to how he proposed to wife Rachel. Khawaja also opened up on racism and mental health. But conspicuously absent were any questions about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, Khawaja's claims the entire team knew of the plot, or Pat Cummins's denial and 70-minute response last Friday.

Also read Khawaja Says He Kept Six-Year Promise to Warner on Sandpapergate in New Book

Interview veers to Warner relationship and family

Instead, the closest the conversation veered towards ball-tampering came when Pang flashed the first page of the sandpaper book chapter, then asked about Will Smith references in it. Other topics covered included growing up in Pakistan, perfecting the pull shot, and Khawaja feeling Adam Zampa's behind during the national anthem in 2016. On the topic of his friendship with Warner, Khawaja said the pair were yin and yang. Me and Davey are very different people, Khawaja said.

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But when it comes to a lot of things like family, values and how we look after everyone ... People don't see that side of him, and that's the side that connects us. Khawaja has previously stated that his Sandpapergate revelations came as a result of promising Warner he would tell the full story of the 2018 saga, which Cricket Australia initially deemed only Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft knew about.

Monday night's interview was in contrast to Khawaja's 12-minute grilling from Sarah Ferguson on ABC's 7:30 last Tuesday, when the opener dodged questions on the matter. Pang and guest co-host Dave Lawson joked later in Monday's show that he probably should have gone harder on the whole sandpaper gag thing.

Khawaja weighs damage to current team players

Khawaja is still yet to fully respond to Cummins's denials, but did admit on a podcast recorded last Wednesday and released on Monday that he had to weigh up the damage his claims may cause to ex-teammates. I have stood up for three guys I feel like were treated unfairly, Khawaja said on the They Used To Be podcast, referring to Warner, Smith and Bancroft's 2018 suspensions.

But there are other guys that are still playing in the team right now that there might be some sort of cost. I have tried my best to balance that out. Khawaja is due to go on The Grade Cricketer podcast on Thursday, before an awkward reunion looms with former coach Darren Lehmann at the Gold Clash celebrity cricket match in Cairns on Sunday.

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Lehmann last week rejected any suggestion he or his entire team knew about the use of sandpaper and suggested Khawaja was trying to sell a book. The issue also appears unlikely to fade away quickly, with Bancroft considering speaking publicly in the coming days for the first time since Khawaja's revelations.

Bancroft considering public statement on scandal

Khawaja spoke to Bancroft before the release of his book, which contains claims a coach told Bancroft to ramp up his ball management before Khawaja saw Bancroft place sandpaper in his pocket. Warner has labelled Khawaja's claims about the scandal 100 per cent accurate. Paceman Mitchell Starc is aligned with Cummins's version of events.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is now no longer expected to speak on the matter before Sunday's return from a neck injury in the Sheffield Shield, ahead of next month's first Test against New Zealand.