Usman Khawaja Claims Whole Team Knew About Ball Tampering

Usman Khawaja says the whole Australian team knew about the ball tampering scandal, a claim backed by David Warner as Cricket Australia stands by its findings.

Usman Khawaja has reignited debate over the ball tampering scandal by claiming that the entire Australian team knew about it. Khawaja, who retired from international cricket in January, made the allegation in his new autobiography, Sabr. His claim has been backed by former teammate David Warner, who described Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident as 'rushed and botched'. The renewed row comes eight years after sandpapergate, the scandal that rocked Australian cricket during a Test match against South Africa in 2018.

The fresh allegations surfaced this week and have raised new questions about who was accountable and whether the sport's governing bodies carried out their due diligence. Cricket Australia's own investigation concluded that Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were the players involved. The trio were subsequently suspended and fined, but Khawaja now says the wider squad was aware of what had happened.

Also read David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja's 2018 Ball Tampering Claims

How the Cape Town Ball Tampering Unfolded

Cricket Australia's investigation found that Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball during Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. The purpose was to make the ball reverse swing and help Australia's bowlers. The investigation found the incident was a one-off and that only Bancroft, Warner and Smith were involved.

The sanctions were severe. Cricket Australia banned Smith and Warner from playing for one year and Bancroft for nine months. Warner was also barred from ever being considered for a leadership position in Australian cricket. The International Cricket Council fined the trio and suspended Smith for one game.

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Khawaja has not explicitly alleged that the bowlers knew sandpaper was being used. He has, however, said that the entire team was aware of the incident. In his words, 'Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us.' He also said he spoke passionately in the change rooms after the 2018 match, urging the team to take collective responsibility rather than blaming Warner, Smith and Bancroft.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Mitchell Starc has become the first current player to deny the allegations. Starc said his recollection had not changed over time and that he and his fellow bowlers knew nothing about the sandpaper use until it was caught out. His position reflects a broader stance taken by the current bowling group.

Warner has publicly backed Khawaja. He described Khawaja's claims as '100 per cent accurate' and labelled Cricket Australia's investigation as 'rushed and botched'. Cricket Australia has pushed back against those criticisms. Chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Tuesday that the governing body stood by its findings and would not reopen the investigation.

Khawaja has also faced criticism over the timing of his allegations, which coincide with the release of his book. Critics have questioned why the claims emerged now rather than earlier. Khawaja's stated frustration is that after eight years he had genuinely believed the truth would have come out by now.

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In a statement issued at the weekend, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said there had been a great deal of speculation in the eight years since the 2018 Cape Town Test, including extensive media coverage throughout last month's series in South Africa. The governing body has defended its investigation findings in full.

Why the Scandal Still Shapes Australian Cricket

The original scandal shocked the nation. Then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described the conduct as a 'disgrace' and a 'bitter blow to the pride of our country'. Images of Smith breaking down in tears at a press conference were broadcast around the world, and the scandal prompted a wider reckoning within Australian cricketing culture.

Western Sydney University sociologist David Rowe argues that cricket's status as the national game made the humiliation especially sharp. Rowe believes the public response was disproportionate to the offence, noting that ball tampering was widespread and not unique to Australia. He pointed to a 1994 incident in which former England captain Michael Atherton took dirt from his pocket and rubbed it onto the ball during a Test against South Africa. Atherton was fined £2,000 but retained the captaincy and avoided suspension.

In 2021, Bancroft hinted that bowlers knew about the sandpaper use, saying it was 'pretty probably self-explanatory' given that altering the ball was meant to help the bowling attack. Pat Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon responded by distancing themselves from the scandal in a statement, saying they had no knowledge 'of a foreign substance' being taken onto the field. Whether the wider team knew remains the central unresolved question.