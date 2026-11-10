Usman Khawaja Defends Ball Tampering Book Without Naming Pat Cummins

Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja stands by his book detailing the 2018 sandpaper scandal while refusing to confirm if Pat Cummins had prior knowledge of the incident.

Former Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has firmly defended his decision to publish a detailed account of the 2018 ball tampering scandal in South Africa, emphasizing that his primary goal is to share his personal truth rather than ignite further controversy. In a recent interview with journalist Sarah Ferguson, Khawaja addressed recent comments made by teammate Dave Warner, who backed Khawaja's narrative by suggesting that hidden lies would eventually surface.

Khawaja Explains Book Motivations and Sandpaper Details

Khawaja clarified that he is not speaking on behalf of Dave Warner or any other specific player, but is instead focusing on his own eighty-eight page manuscript which serves as his version of events. He described the process of writing his twenty-two page account of the sandpaper incident as difficult but necessary, aiming to provide an open and safe environment to explain what he witnessed during the Cape Town match.

Also read Pat Cummins faces scrutiny over Khawaja sandpaper claims before New Zealand Tests

The former opener stated that he is not present to inflame the situation further, but rather to stick with the three players who bore the brunt of the punishment. He expressed a strong desire for the public to understand that the responsibility was not solely theirs, and he wanted his written testimony to reflect the collective nature of the squad's involvement in South Africa.

Responses Regarding Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, and Lyon

The bowling group consisting of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon publicly denied having prior knowledge of the sandpaper usage before the controversial Cape Town Test. When pressed on whether their denial was untrue, Khawaja reiterated that he has already provided his statement regarding events in Port Elizabeth, which is now known as Gqeberha, where the scandal originated before the Cape Town incident.

Advertisement

Khawaja maintained that his objective is never to point fingers at individual teammates or coaches. He explained that he deliberately edited his original draft, removing specific names and vague details to ensure the narrative remained balanced and focused on the team's collective accountability. He emphasized that while one person physically performed the act, the captain and the wider squad were aware, making the situation far from black and white.

Refusal to Name Names or Confirm Specific Accusations

Despite the interviewer's insistence that implying shared responsibility necessarily names the rest of the playing group and coaches as complicit, Khawaja refused to entertain questions about specific conversations involving the bowling unit. He cited the importance of creating a safe space for his writing and the challenge of capturing the correct context without falling prey to media sensationalism.

Khawaja noted that he learned from recent media articles that stories often become sensationalized and run rampant on social media platforms. He urged the public to view his book as his final statement on the matter, explaining that he has already spoken about it extensively on social media and does not intend to provide further commentary or speculate on behalf of others at this time.

Impact on Australian Cricket and Future Steps

The controversy continues to cast a long shadow over the Australian cricket team, with Khawaja's book adding a new layer of complexity to the existing narrative of the 2018 sandpaper scandal. By refusing to answer direct questions about whether Captain Pat Cummins had prior knowledge, Khawaja leaves the specific details of leadership involvement open to interpretation while maintaining his stance on team-wide responsibility.

Advertisement

Khawaja's decision to stand by his three teammates and the broader squad highlights the deep-seated culture issues that were exposed during the tour. His refusal to engage in further media speculation suggests he is content with his written record, leaving it to readers and analysts to draw their own conclusions about the extent of knowledge held by the Australian coaching staff and senior players during that pivotal period in Test cricket history.