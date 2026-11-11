Usman Khawaja's book tour adjusted after fiery ABC 7.30 interview, Cricket Australia won't reopen investigation

Usman Khawaja's publisher Penguin has confirmed adjustments to his book tour after a tense ABC 7.30 interview about ball-tampering claims in his book Sabr. Cricket Australia refuses to reopen its 2018 investigation.

Usman Khawaja's publisher Penguin has confirmed adjustments to his book tour after a fiery TV interview. The former Australia Test batter pulled out of some radio and television spots on Wednesday, but the tour is still going ahead.

Penguin stated the book tour is 100 percent still going ahead, with only some adjustments this week. There has been no major cancellation of the tour. The changes follow an uncomfortable interview with journalist Sarah Ferguson on the ABC's 7.30 on Tuesday night. Ferguson repeatedly pressed Khawaja on whether players other than those sanctioned knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot.

Also read Usman Khawaja Defends Account of 2018 Ball-Tampering Saga Amid Starc's Denial

Khawaja refused to elaborate on claims in his book Sabr that all team members were aware of the plan. The book was published on Tuesday and includes a chapter titled Sandpaper. During the interview, Ferguson asked if Khawaja was claiming the bowling group of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon were involved in conversations. Khawaja was evasive.

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Khawaja Declines to Name Players

He said, I'm just not going to entertain that. He explained he wrote the details in his book because it was a safe space. It took a long time to write the chapter and make it balanced. Ferguson also pressed Khawaja on whether current Test captain Cummins had prior knowledge that sandpaper was used to change the ball's surface.

Khawaja refused to elaborate again. He said, I'm not going to answer that. I've written what I've written in my book. He added he has stood by Warner, Smith, and Bancroft and told his account of what he saw.

Khawaja said he has been clear in not naming names and staying out of it. He stated, I'm not going to start now. This has never been a witch hunt for me. He mentioned Pat Cummins is a good friend and so are Mitchell Starc and other players.

He said, I'm not here to go on a witch hunt. All I've ever wanted is for us to take accountability as a team. The bowling group issued a statement in 2021 denying knowledge of the sandpaper use. They said they did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field until they saw images on the big screen at Newlands.

Ferguson asked Khawaja about Warner backing his account and saying lies will eventually get out. Khawaja replied he would not speak on behalf of Davey. He said he tried to tell his story in an open and safe environment and not inflame the situation. He wanted to stick with the three guys made out to be the only ones involved.

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Cricket Australia Response to Claims

Cricket Australia said it would not reopen its initial investigation into the scandal. It found no compelling reason to do so. Starc broke his silence on the matter. Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for ball-tampering during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

Bancroft refused to speak in depth on Khawaja's claims in a short interview at Melbourne Airport. He was there before a Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and Victoria at the MCG. Smith is yet to speak publicly about the new book. Khawaja, 37, appeared uncomfortable during the 7.30 interview.

He dodged questions from Ferguson about the Sandpaper chapter. Penguin pushed back on reports suggesting the book tour had been cancelled altogether. The publisher would not confirm specific interviews that were cancelled but said adjustments were made. In the interview, Khawaja was adamant he did not want a witch-hunt.

This was in response to his claim that the entire Australian team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball against South Africa. He described it as 100 per cent true in his own statement.