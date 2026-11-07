Khawaja says ball-tampering in 2018 involved all players, not just three banned

Usman Khawaja says Australia's 2018 ball-tampering was a collective effort, not the work of three scapegoats, and that Cricket Australia missed a chance for honest reckoning.

Usman Khawaja says Australian cricket must accept that the 2018 ball-tampering scandal was a collective failure, not the work of three individuals. His comments have reopened an eight-year wound that first bled in 2021 when Cameron Bancroft gave an interview that ended his Test career.

Khawaja, a former Test batsman, has spoken about what occurred in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2018. His version of events challenges the official story that blamed only Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith. Australian cricket has itself to blame for the long-running damage, according to critics and Khawaja's own account. The wound was left unhealed, and Warner and his manager periodically reopened it until it was ready to bleed again.

Also read David Warner and Steve Smith Sandpapergate Incident Truth Revealed by Usman Khawaja

Cricket Australia and the Test players failed in 2018 to tell the truth broadly about what happened at Newlands and on that tour. Their window for honesty lasted about a day, when they could have accepted shared responsibility and brought the cricket world with them. Instead, they tried to ring-fence the blame around Bancroft, Warner and Smith. They punished those players and hoped the severity of the sanctions would substitute for treating the underlying problem.

Cricket Australia Shielded Three Players

As any battlefield surgeon could have said, that approach only created the conditions for a long-term recurrent infection. The missteps began and ended with the oldest motive in cricket and human nature: looking after number one. Khawaja is right when he says his three teammates were scapegoats for a responsibility that should have been shared. The bowlers may not have known Bancroft took a specific piece of sandpaper onto the field at a specific time.

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We can take them at their repeated word on that narrow point. But they have not answered the broader question: did they know their team was altering the ball, as many other teams had done for decades, to enable reverse swing? The plausible deniability scheme, asking no questions and hearing no lies, does not wash. It did not wash for Smith, who as captain said he did not want to know the specifics.

Thanks to reverse swing, the team won matches and series together. They reaped rewards together and built a reputation together. Yet when the crunch came, Bancroft and Warner were isolated as individuals, and only Smith was made to carry wider responsibility. Why did Khawaja not speak earlier?

His explanation that he was not asked is only a partial defence, because he had every chance to tell Cricket Australia privately what he knew. He chose not to, just like everyone else was looking out for number one. The only person who failed to protect himself was Bancroft, whose naivete in 2021 implied the bowlers knew about the ball-tampering. He never played for Australia again.

Warner Treated as a Scapegoat

The behaviour and treatment of Warner repeated the same lesson again and again. Look after number one, because the collective will not have the guts to step forward together. Khawaja is accused of making his revelations now so he can profit by selling books. Anyone who knows the first thing about books is laughing into their teacups at that claim.

Khawaja has received his advance and was well paid as a cricketer. Books are not that profitable. Warner, for example, prefers to protect his ongoing lucrative employment rather than throw it away for the pyrrhic satisfaction of selling books. Khawaja remained silent for eight years for the same reason everyone else did: speaking out was not in their personal interest.

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Now he wants to get it off his chest. It is a bit late, but it is also about time someone was open with their version of the truth. The fact that he waited until after his career, when he has less to lose, underscores how central self-interest has been. Newlands offered a rare opportunity for Australian and international cricket to admit and acknowledge ball-tampering, past and present.

There was a chance for truth-telling and cleansing. This is not hindsight speaking. On the day the scandal broke, many idealists pleaded for cricketers to show moral courage to match the physical and mental courage they displayed on the field. It turns out that this would have been Khawaja's preference too.

Players Chose Self-Interest First

But instead of saying me too, past and present players united under a different response: me first. Here is where that ends up. Damage reopened, friendships rebroken, families re-traumatised, cricket re-vandalised. It did not need to be this way, but Cricket Australia and its players set the tone on day one.

If you are not going to cauterise this wound, get set for a long, slow bleed. Improbably, it still is not too late. Khawaja has been brave, if belatedly. The members of that team and their staff need only admit that they consented, implicitly if not explicitly, to dirty tricks because they thought such tricks were endemic in Test cricket.

That is all Khawaja has done and all he is calling for: a bit of team spirit. Maybe nothing has changed since Darren Lehmann's first press conference as coach of an Australian team shamed by losing games. What was his responsibility? To win, he said, with one of those smiles that hinted that if you do not understand it is about winning, you do not understand anything.

It turned out there was a bigger shame than losing, a shame with a long life that still has years to run.