Usman Khawaja Says Ball Tampering Was Common in Sheffield Shield

Usman Khawaja writes in his book Sabr that ball tampering was widespread at Sheffield Shield level, with Victoria considered the best at it. Darren Lehmann has backed the claims.

Usman Khawaja has said that ball tampering was common at Sheffield Shield level, with the Victoria n team regarded as the best at it. The claims appear in an excerpt from his new book Sabr, which is set to be released to the public on Tuesday. The chapter covering the subject had been redacted until Saturday morning, even though Khawaja had spent the past two weeks promoting the book in the media.

The remarks drew a response from former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, who spoke on ABC Sport's Summer Grandstand on Saturday. Lehmann said that ball tampering had been happening for 150 years and that he knew it had been a big part of the game, adding that the practice is now obsolete.

Also read Cricket Australia responds as Usman Khawaja cops instant backlash

Victoria Named Best at Sheffield Shield Ball Tampering

Khawaja wrote that the Victorians were probably the best at ball tampering during his years in domestic cricket. He argued that the Melbourne Cricket Ground used to be dead and flat, so reverse swing and a bit of spin were the only realistic ways to win a game there.

In the book, Khawaja described the methods used by Victorian players of the 2000s and 2010s as a set of dark arts. He said players would throw the ball into the wicket and rough it up to make the shiny side relatively shinier, and he described these tactics as fair game within the culture of those teams.

Advertisement

Khawaja also recalled his first year in the Sheffield Shield, when a teammate reportedly kept super glue on his towel. According to Khawaja, that player would rub the rough side of the ball against the dried-up glue, which worked well and meant the ball would reliably reverse.

Khawaja Admits Complicity Without Tampering Personally

Khawaja wrote that he never tampered with a ball himself, including by scratching it, but that he knew everything that was going on and was not against it. He said this made him complicit in the practice.

He also pointed to an incident involving Micky Lewis, who was Victoria's bowling coach. Khawaja wrote that it was no surprise when Lewis was caught on cameras scraping the ball in the gutter after it had been hit for a boundary, and he described this kind of conduct as very normal in those teams.

Khawaja further wrote that there were many occasions when his side hoped a spinner would be hit for a six, so that someone could fetch the ball and scrub it unseen. He said everyone in the teams he played for while growing up knew what was happening, and that whether a player did it personally or not, the whole group was complicit.

Advertisement

Lehmann Says Ball Tampering Is Now Obsolete

Darren Lehmann said on ABC Sport's Summer Grandstand that he could only speak to what he knew, and that ball tampering had long been part of cricket. His comments support Khawaja's broader account of how the practice was viewed inside the game.

Khawaja also argued that the wider world game followed the same pattern. He wrote that reverse swing on older, flatter Test pitches was how matches were won, particularly by day four and day five, when conditions favoured the bowlers who could manage the ball best.

With Sabr due for release on Tuesday, the full context of Khawaja's account will become clearer to readers. The book's publication date and the Saturday release of the redacted chapter mark the key points in the timeline so far.