Usman Khawaja Says Victoria Was the Best State Side at Ball Tampering

Usman Khawaja's autobiography says Victoria was the best state side at ball tampering, a claim Darren Lehmann has disputed as a matter for individuals to answer.

Australian Test great Usman Khawaja has described Victoria as the best state side at ball tampering during his years playing domestic cricket. The claim appears in excerpts from his autobiography, which were made public ahead of its release. Khawaja's account suggests the practice was rooted far deeper in Australia's domestic circles than the famous international incidents suggest.

The autobiography also revisits the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, when Bancroft was captured on camera using yellow sandpaper to scuff the ball and gain reverse swing. Khawaja's book places the broader culture of altering the ball in the Victorian teams of the 2000s and 2010s, the era in which he came through the ranks.

Also read Why Usman Khawaja’s meeting with Anthony Albanese got ‘heated’

How Victorian Players Reportedly Altered the Ball

Khawaja writes that Victorian bowlers scrubbed the rough side of the ball against dried-up super glue to make it reverse swing. He said the method worked well and that the ball would always reverse after it was used.

Khawaja also argued that conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground made the tactic necessary. He said the MCG used to be dead and flat, so reverse swing and a bit of spin were the only realistic ways to win a game there.

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Khawaja said he never personally tampered with a ball by scratching it or doing anything similar. He added that he knew what was going on around him and was not opposed to it, which he said made him complicit.

Micky Lewis Incident and Competing Views

Khawaja's book states that Victoria's bowling coach, Micky Lewis, was caught on camera scraping the ball in the gutter after it was hit for a boundary. Khawaja said this was no surprise to him, describing such behaviour as very normal in the teams he played in.

Khawaja said that players hoped a spinner would be hit for a six so that someone could retrieve the ball and scrub it while no one was watching. He added that everyone in those teams knew what was happening, so whether a player did it personally or not, all of them were complicit. He also said the wider world game had the same habits, with reverse swing on older, flatter Test pitches being how matches were won on days four and five.

Darren Lehmann, who stood down as Australia's head coach after nearly five years in the role following Cape Town 2018, has pushed back on the idea that everyone knew. Lehmann told ABC Sport that he did not think everyone would have known about the planned use of sandpaper in that Test. He said ball tampering had been happening for 150 years and that how far it extended was a question for each individual case.

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Lehmann said he could only speak to what he knew, and that ball tampering was a big part of cricket in the past. He said the practice is now obsolete. At the time, Cricket Australia was implementing a succession plan that eventually saw former Test opener Justin Langer accept the head coaching role, and Lehmann had planned to finish his tenure after the 2019 ODI World Cup and the Ashes campaign in England.

Lehmann Reacts to the Timing of the Book

Darren Lehmann said that trying to sell a book eight years after the events is a different matter, and he described the decision to publish as Usman Khawaja's choice. He said Cricket Australia had reached its findings at the time and that the process had been a very tough period for everyone involved.

Lehmann also said he feels for the families and the people involved, because the book takes them back to a very bad place. He said that eight years on, he has moved on with his life, and he stressed that the matter has been addressed through the process that followed Cape Town 2018.