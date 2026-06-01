USMNT Restores Chemistry with Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson's Reunion

The United States men's national team has undergone significant changes under Mauricio Pochettino's tenure, but the reunion of Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson brought a much-needed boost to the team's chemistry. The duo's complementary profiles and well-forged partnerships with other presumptive US starters showcased their potential in a 3-2 win over Senegal.

The United States men's national team has undergone considerable change under Mauricio Pochettino 's tenure, with Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson expected to remain the first-choice options at full-back for the 2026 World Cup .

Despite suffering injuries, the duo was finally reunited on Sunday in Pochettino's 25th game as USMNT boss. With the tandem restored, the US looked like a much more thrilling and dependable version of itself, showcasing their complementary profiles that dovetail nicely with the other presumptive US starters. The benefits each player brings were on full display on the opening goal in a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Ricardo Pepi, making his first US start since 18 November 2024, cleared the ball toward midfield thanks to some tireless one-man pressing. Thereafter Pochettino's side began a lengthy sequence of possession, with Dest joining the line of attackers beneath Pepi while right center-back Alex Freeman shifted wider, occupying a traditional station for a right-back. Freeman's rapid rise from the Orlando City academy to the USMNT and Villarreal has been among the US player pool's most vital developments.

The son of former NFL great Antonio, Freeman has exceptional vision and understanding of how to maximize the freedom that accompanies a wide center-back role. In this instance, his versatility in shifting wide allowed Dest to stay in the US's most advanced line as Tim Ream prodded the ball to Robinson along the opposite flank.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic and Pepi scampered off the ball to offer Robinson his next option. With Krépin Diatta committing to close down Robinson's dribbling lane along the touchline, the wing-back opted for Pepi's lateral run into the channel. OFten an understudy since Folarin Balogun committed to the US over England and Nigeria, Pepi is still arguably the pool's best hold-up forward - an argument aided by what he did next.

As two opponents converge to force him into a turnover, Pepi spotted Pulisic making a direct run up the channel with minimal obstruction remaining between him and the goalkeeper. With the defenders committed, Pepi paid homage to his time in the Eredivisie with his take on a Cruyff turn, threading a ball between them and into Pulisic's stride without overpowering it back into open territory. Here is where Dest's loitering paid off.

With Pepi having drifted wide to help with the buildup, the nominal right back offered Pulisic a potential target in the box. Pulisic rewarded his run with a low cross just outside the six-yard box, and Dest powered it into the net beyond a helpless Diaw. In total, the US strung together 20 passes in 64 seconds between Diaw's clearance and Dest's goal.

Those final four passes - from Ream to Robinson to Pepi to Pulisic to Dest - took the team from inside its own half to a tap-in in just ten seconds. It's a sequence that simply can't happen on the international stage without some well-forged chemistry. Combinations like the ones maximized in this sequence haven't been repeated often during the new manager's surveil of the player pool.

Those efforts unearthed understudies and alternatives, like Freeman and backup left-back Max Arfsten, but it has left Pochettino's side without a distinct tactical identity amid all of his chopping and changing. You can still catch glimpses of this lack of understanding in the United States' momentary lapses, as seen on Sadio Mané's first goal to bring Senegal back into the game.

Already up 2-0, Robinson attempted a one-two with Adams, another pair that hadn't started alongside one another since November 2024





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USMNT Mauricio Pochettino Sergiño Dest Antonee Robinson Alex Freeman Christian Pulisic Ricardo Pepi 2026 World Cup

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