The Australian Rugby League Commission's chairman and Racing NSW's chief executive, V'landys, has arrived at Accor Stadium in Sydney as the man of the moment, with a $4 billion point to prove. The looming prospect of V'landys accruing more power as rugby league's executive chairman, following the departure of NRL chief, has set the stage for a blockbuster showdown with the biggest media companies in the country.

The Australian Rugby League Commission 's chairman and Racing NSW's chief executive, V'landys , has arrived at Accor Stadium in Sydney as the man of the moment, with a $4 billion point to prove.

The looming prospect of V'landys accruing more power as rugby league's executive chairman, following the departure of NRL chief, has set the stage for a blockbuster showdown with the biggest media companies in the country. In a bid to secure $4 billion for the next NRL broadcast deal, V'landys has been forward-sizzling the arrival of his celebrity guests, including Abdo, who is bound for Tennis Australia after close to six years as NRL boss.

The trio, including NRL commissioners, were keen to impress on Origin night, fresh on the heels of the company's reported Tuesday pitch to snare the NRL's full suite of broadcast rights. This move, if successful, would edge Foxtel out of the game for the first time in about three decades. The media contingent, including V'landys and Delany, was in the suite, where we hear he got some quality time with V'landys, who he sat next to for a bit.

The opposition leader was also spotted in the suite, where the atmosphere was electric. As the night wore on, the focus shifted to the action on the field, with the Maroons and Blues going head-to-head in a thrilling match. In the end, the Maroons emerged victorious, but the real story of the night was the behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded.

V'landys' $4 billion point to prove has set the stage for a blockbuster showdown with the biggest media companies in the country, and the outcome is far from certain. The rugby league boss has been forward-sizzling the arrival of his celebrity guests, including Abdo, who is bound for Tennis Australia after close to six years as NRL boss.

The trio, including NRL commissioners, were keen to impress on Origin night, fresh on the heels of the company's reported Tuesday pitch to snare the NRL's full suite of broadcast rights. This move, if successful, would edge Foxtel out of the game for the first time in about three decades. The media contingent, including V'landys and Delany, was in the suite, where we hear he got some quality time with V'landys, who he sat next to for a bit.

The opposition leader was also spotted in the suite, where the atmosphere was electric. As the night wore on, the focus shifted to the action on the field, with the Maroons and Blues going head-to-head in a thrilling match. In the end, the Maroons emerged victorious, but the real story of the night was the behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded.

The $4 billion point to prove has set the stage for a blockbuster showdown with the biggest media companies in the country, and the outcome is far from certain





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Australian Rugby League Commission Racing NSW V'landys Accor Stadium NRL Broadcast Deal

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