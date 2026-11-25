Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 from 53 balls with 28 sixes as India A chased 250 in 14.2 overs against the UAE at the Asia Cup Rising Stars, breaking multiple List A records.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 from 53 balls, including 28 sixes, as India A beat the United Arab Emirates by chasing 250 in just 14.2 overs at the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

The 15-year-old broke a host of one-day List A records in the process. UAE had made 8-249 from their allotted 50 overs. India A cleared the target in 14.2 overs, scoring at an outlandish run rate of 17.7 an over. Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 204, caught at long off attempting to score the match-winning runs.

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Sooryavanshi Breaks List A Six Record

He hit seven fours to go with his 28 sixes and finished with a strike rate of 385, the equivalent of scoring at 23.1 runs an over. His 28 sixes are the most in any senior men's innings, surpassing the previous List A record of 23 set by Australia's D'Arcy Short in a domestic game in 2018. Sooryavanshi also broke the record for most sixes hit in any senior game of cricket in history.

The previous best was 26 by India's Tanmay Agarwal playing for Hyderabad in first-class cricket in 2024. Sooryavanshi crashed 28 sixes, meaning he hit an extraordinary 53 per cent of all deliveries he faced for a maximum. He first scored the fastest 50 in List A history, reaching the landmark in 11 deliveries. He then raced to the fastest century in 28 balls, beating Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's record by one delivery.

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When he cleared the 150 mark in 40 deliveries, he broke his own record set last year. His double century came up in only 52 balls, almost halving the previous record of 103 balls set by New Zealand's Chad Bowes in a domestic fixture in 2024. India A needed 250 to win, and Sooryavanshi's assault meant the target was achieved with 214 balls to spare. India A captain Tilak Varma said after the match: No words to say for him.

I would only say it's like absolute carnage. The way he played, I think first five overs the match was done, five overs we are 100 and the way he carried on after that, it was tremendous to watch. Honestly, everyone knows how he can hit the sixes. So, when he was just going, like everyone was saying in Hindi, Aur maaro, aur maaro [hit more].

Everyone was enjoying it - if at all it was going for four, no one was even seeing it. Everyone was asking six maaro. Sooryavanshi has played 10 T20Is for India, with both his half-centuries coming against Zimbabwe. He has yet to make his one-day international debut, but is increasingly being floated as an alternative to Rohit Sharma before next year's ODI World Cup.

Youngest Indian T20I International Ever

Sharma, who turns 40 in April, averaged just 7.5 in four innings against New Zealand in the ODI series this month but scored centuries against England and West Indies earlier this year. In July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's international when he made his T20I debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record. He made his maiden Indian Premier League century aged just 14.

He amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer in this year's IPL, at a remarkable strike rate of 237.30. He made his India debut this year. The left-hander's innings shattered multiple records. His 204 from 53 balls is now the highest individual score in List A cricket for India A. India A's chase of 250 in 14.2 overs is among the fastest in List A history.

Sooryavanshi's strike rate of 385 is among the highest for a double century in List A cricket. His innings included seven fours and 28 sixes, meaning 182 of his 204 runs came in boundaries. He faced only 53 balls, scoring at 3.85 runs per ball. Sooryavanshi's record-breaking feat has drawn comparisons with some of the greatest innings in cricket history.

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At 15, he is already being touted as a future star for India. His performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars will only increase the calls for his inclusion in the senior ODI team, especially with the ODI World Cup next year. Rohit Sharma's recent form has been under scrutiny, and Sooryavanshi's name is being mentioned as a possible replacement.

Record IPL Performance and ODI Future

However, Sooryavanshi has not yet made his ODI debut. He has played 10 T20Is, with both fifties against Zimbabwe. His IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals was remarkable, scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. He became the youngest to score an IPL century at 14.

His T20I debut against England in Manchester made him India's youngest men's international, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Sooryavanshi's innings of 204 off 53 balls is now the fastest double century in List A cricket, the fastest century, and the fastest 50. He also holds the record for fastest 150, which he broke again. The match was part of the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition.

Sooryavanshi was caught at long off trying to finish the match with a six. His innings included 28 sixes, which is 53 per cent of the balls he faced. He faced 53 balls and hit 28 sixes and 7 fours. His strike rate was 385.

India A scored 250 in 14.2 overs at 17.7 runs per over. UAE scored 249 for 8 in 50 overs. The match was described as absolute carnage by his captain. The cricketing world is taking notice of this teenage sensation.

His future looks very bright. He is already being compared to some of the greats of the game. At just 15, he has a long career ahead. This innings will be remembered for a long time.

It was a display of brutal hitting that is rarely seen in cricket. Sooryavanshi's name is now etched in the record books.