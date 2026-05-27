Valgren Claims Stage 17 Victory at Giro d'Italia, Showcases Son's Lucky Pokémon Chip

Michael Valgren wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, displaying a lucky Pokémon chip from his son after a decisive attack. Jonas Vingegaard maintains a four-minute lead in the general classification.

The 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia delivered a dramatic and emotionally resonant victory as Denmark's Michael Valgren seized the perfect moment to launch a successful attack and claim the stage honours.

The 34-year-old rider from EF Education-EasyPost powered away from a small group with just one kilometre remaining of the 202-kilometre undulating route from Cassano d'Adda to Andalo. After crossing the line, Valgren had enough energy and presence of mind to pull a small chip from his pocket and proudly display it to the cameras.

This lucky charm, a Pokémon token featuring his team's colours, was a gift from his son and served as his personal talisman for the day's punishing effort. The win marks Valgren's second stage victory of the season, following his success at Tirreno-Adriatico, but it is his first ever stage win in a Grand Tour, a significant milestone he had long coveted. He later reflected on the achievement, stating, "This was missing from my résumé. I think I deserved this.

I think I've always said, my career has been pretty good, but I needed this Grand Tour stage win.

" Valgren's victory was the culmination of a shrewd race strategy executed under extreme weather conditions. Riders faced a punishing heatwave and even sudden downpours throughout the long stage. Valgren became part of a large group that managed to pull away from the original breakaway on the final categorised climb, the Andalo-Lever. Within that moving select group, he initially seemed poised to contest the final sprint against Colombian rider Einer Rubio.

However, the pair were ultimately caught by the chasing peloton just as the finish loomed. Undeterred, Valgren found a final reserve of strength to launch a decisive, solo acceleration in the final kilometre, a move that proved decisive and left his rivals unable to respond. He credited his form, saying, "When I have good legs I'm pretty good at it," highlighting the importance of seizing the right opportunity.

Further back in the race, the overall leader's jersey remained firmly on the shoulders of Jonas Vingegaard. The Danish superstar, riding in the iconic pink jersey, enjoyed a relatively serene day as he stayed safely within the protected peloton and rolled across the finish line without incident. Vingegaard, who is targeting a historic Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double this year, successfully maintained his commanding four-minute lead over Austria's Felix Gall in the general classification standings.

The gap suggests Vingegaard is in a dominant position heading into the final week of the race. In other classifications, Jhonatan Narváez won the intermediate sprint and consequently snatched the points jersey, the cyclamen maglia ciclamino, from France's Paul Magnier. Narváez now holds a ten-point advantage in that competition.

The stage outcome sets the scene for Thursday's hilly 171-kilometre journey from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo, where Vingegaard is forecast to comfortably preserve his overall advantage, while the battle for the remaining stage wins and classification jerseys continues to promise more excitement





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Giro D'italia Michael Valgren Stage 17 Pokémon Chip Jonas Vingegaard Grand Tour Cycling

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