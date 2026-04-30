Valtteri Bottas Opens Up About Eating Disorder and Mental Health Struggles in F1 Career

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas reveals his past battles with an eating disorder and mental health issues during his early career, including the pressure of being Lewis Hamilton's teammate. Now in a new phase with Cadillac, Bottas shares his journey of recovery and the importance of mental health awareness in sports.

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has shared his personal struggles with an eating disorder and mental health challenges during his early career, particularly while serving as a teammate to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton .

Now 36, Bottas is embarking on a new chapter with the Cadillac team and is set to compete in his 250th career F1 race in Miami this weekend. In a candid and deeply personal article titled 'Born Crazy' for the Players’ Tribune, the 10-time race winner revealed the mental health battles he faced and the obstacles he overcame.

His journey began in 2013 when, after his rookie season, his team at Williams informed him that their car was overweight and suggested he lose five kilograms to compensate. Bottas recalled his extreme response to this pressure, stating, 'When you tell me five kilos in two months, my brain thinks, ‘Five? Why not 10? We can make the car even quicker.

’ So I started eating steamed broccoli and a bit of steamed cauliflower for almost every meal.

' He compared his mindset to that of a delusional drug addict, convincing himself he was fine despite waking up at 4 a.m. with a racing heart and his body in starvation mode. He experienced dizzy spells in crowds and heart palpitations during workouts but remained in denial until he sought help from a sports psychologist.

Bottas admitted that he kept his struggles hidden from his team, teammates, and even his family, emphasizing the pressure to appear strong in the competitive world of F1.

'In the paddock, you can’t show any weakness. Only my coach and my doctor knew what was going on,' he wrote. It took him nearly two years to recover and feel like himself again, though his performance on the track did not visibly reflect his internal struggles. Bottas also discussed the challenges he faced as Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes from 2017, after Nico Rosberg’s retirement.

He revealed that being told to move aside for Hamilton and being labeled a 'wingman' took a toll on him.

'To this day, I have complicated feelings about it. I don’t know how to answer when people ask me about it, because Lewis is an incredible driver and a friend,' he said.

'I have no bad blood with Mercedes or (boss) Toto (Wolff) or anyone. But the whole situation almost made me walk away from the sport.

' Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bottas, who is also a keen cyclist and has business interests outside of F1, including wine making with his Australian Olympic cyclist partner Tiffany Cromwell, reflected on how the sport has evolved. 'I think it’s definitely a more welcoming environment for everyone in F1, in the whole world now,' he said. 'I think it’s important to highlight that we’re all humans. Nobody is perfect.

Everyone has their struggles or has had their issues. And then hopefully somebody can learn from other people’s mistakes (rather) than doing it all yourself.

' Bottas’ story serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support in high-pressure environments like professional sports





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