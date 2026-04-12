Wout van Aert breaks a decade-long streak of bad luck and wins the grueling race, while Franziska Koch edges out Marianne Vos in the women’s race after a sprint finish.

Belgian Wout van Aert triumphed in a grueling edition of the classic race across the cobbles, breaking a decade-long streak of misfortune in this challenging event. Franziska Koch , in a stunning performance, secured victory in the women’s race, edging out cycling legend Marianne Vos . The race was marked by mechanical issues and fierce competition, with key contenders facing setbacks that reshaped the outcome of the race.

The 31-year-old van Aert, a rider known for his resilience, overcame a puncture and a series of past disappointments in this particular race to clinch the coveted title, showcasing his determination and skill. The race unfolded with its characteristic brutality, testing the riders' physical and mental endurance across the unforgiving cobbled sectors. Van Aert's victory was particularly poignant, as he dedicated his win to former teammate Michael Goolaerts, who tragically passed away during the race in 2018, adding a layer of emotional significance to his achievement.

The intensity of the competition was evident throughout the race, with attacks and counter-attacks shaping the dynamic of the front group. The final sprint on the Roubaix Velodrome provided a thrilling climax to the race, with van Aert displaying his trademark burst of speed to secure the victory against strong rivals. The race also saw Tadej Pogacar face a puncture, further adding to the drama and unpredictability of the event, as he had been a top favorite. Mathieu van der Poel, another formidable competitor, was hampered by multiple mechanical issues, ultimately preventing him from contesting the final sprint despite his strong form and seeking his fourth consecutive win.

Jasper Stuyven, another Belgian, secured third place, finishing behind van Aert by a margin of 13 seconds, showcasing the depth of talent within the Belgian cycling contingent. Van Aert's win marked his second title in one of the five Monument classics, following his Milan-Sanremo victory in 2020. The race was a testament to the endurance and determination required to succeed in such a demanding event, with riders pushing themselves to their limits on the challenging course, which is filled with challenges.

The victory was a culmination of years of perseverance and dedication for van Aert, who had faced repeated setbacks in previous editions of the race and had endured punctures and crashes in past Flanders classics. The victory was a reward for all those years of hard work. The victory was the first for the Belgian in this race. Van Aert has shown in all the previous years how strong he is but it was not until now that he managed to conquer the race. Van Aert proved why he is one of the top cyclists in the world and showcased his incredible capacity to push until the end and never give up. The victory on the Roubaix Velodrome was a thrilling performance and the sprint to the finish was very tense.

In the women's race, the German cyclist Franziska Koch achieved the biggest victory of her career, defeating the renowned Marianne Vos in a thrilling sprint finish. Koch, at 25, outmaneuvered her Visma-Lease a Bike teammates Vos and last year’s champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in a three-up sprint, showcasing her tactical awareness and sprinting prowess. The race was incredibly difficult, both physically and mentally. The difficult conditions in this race make it even more challenging. The race was a strategic battle, with teammates working together and also fighting against each other. The race was decided in the last meters with an incredible sprint that gave the victory to the German cyclist.

It was a heart-wrenching loss for Vos, whose father had recently passed away, adding an emotional layer to her race. The riders had to dig deep to overcome the emotional toll to continue with the race and perform their best. The race was very special for both cyclists, regardless of the results, as they managed to push their limits and show the world their true talent. The final stretch of the race was incredibly exciting, with the fans cheering for both cyclists. The 38-year-old Vos, spoke about the difficulties of the race. The women's race proved that the young cyclist are ready to lead and show the world their talent.

The competition for the men's title was intense, with Tadej Pogacar aiming to become the first Tour de France champion to win the race since 1981. Four riders managed to break away with 45 kilometers remaining in the demanding 143-kilometer cobbled classic. Blanka Vas was dropped after a burst of speed by Vos, while Ferrand-Prévot, initially distanced, managed to rejoin Vos and Koch at the Roubaix Velodrome. Ferrand-Prévot’s attempt to lead out the sprint for Vos was thwarted by Koch’s strength, which ultimately secured her the victory.

This race, renowned for its grueling conditions and unpredictable nature, lived up to its reputation, with mechanical issues, punctures, and tactical battles playing a decisive role in shaping the final results. The event brought together some of the world's most talented cyclists, who put on a spectacular display of skill, endurance, and determination. The races demonstrated the high level of competition in cycling and provided unforgettable moments for spectators, proving once again why this race is considered one of the most prestigious and challenging races on the cycling calendar. The race is special and it shows the most beautiful part of cycling, and the world should enjoy and look forward to the next race.





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Cycling Paris-Roubaix Wout Van Aert Franziska Koch Marianne Vos Mathieu Van Der Poel Tadej Pogacar Monument Classics

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