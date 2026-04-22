Van and Boat Recovered from Currumbin Creek After Two Years Underwater

A Volkswagen van towing a boat has been pulled from Currumbin Creek on the Gold Coast after being submerged for over two years. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are seeking information to identify the owner.

A remarkable recovery operation unfolded at Currumbin Creek on the Gold Coast this past Sunday, as authorities successfully retrieved a van and boat that had been submerged for over two years.

The incident, which has captivated local attention, began when police responded to a report at a boat ramp on Thrower Dr, Palm Beach, at approximately 12:41 PM on April 21st. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle completely underwater, accompanied by a trailer and a vessel still attached. The recovery effort, documented in compelling video footage, revealed a Volkswagen van heavily coated in mud and marine life, its registration obscured by the prolonged submersion.

The attached boat, identified as a small aluminium cabin runabout, remained securely hitched to the trailer, indicating a likely simultaneous descent into the creek. The mystery surrounding the van’s presence in the waterway has been a topic of discussion among residents for some time. Online forums and local conversations suggest the vehicle, complete with the boat on its trailer, initially entered the water in October 2023.

Despite this, it remained undetected beneath the surface for an extended period, prompting speculation about the circumstances leading to its submersion and the reasons for the delay in its recovery. The extended time underwater has significantly impacted the vehicle’s condition, with extensive marine growth and sediment accumulation obscuring many of its features. The fact that the boat remained attached suggests a single, unified event caused the vehicle and vessel to enter the creek, rather than separate incidents.

The recovery operation itself was a complex undertaking, requiring specialized equipment and careful planning to avoid damaging the surrounding environment and ensure the safety of personnel involved. Authorities meticulously worked to secure the van and boat, preparing them for removal from the creek without causing further disruption. Queensland Police Service (QPS) has confirmed that initial investigations indicate the van was not reported stolen.

However, the identity of the owner remains unknown, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the events that led to this unusual situation. Police are appealing to the public for any information that might assist in identifying the owner and understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident. The lack of immediate reporting and the prolonged period of submersion raise several questions, including whether the incident was accidental, intentional, or related to other unknown factors.

The recovery of the van and boat represents a significant step in the investigation, providing authorities with physical evidence to analyze and potentially uncover clues about the owner’s identity and the events leading up to the vehicle’s disappearance. The case continues to draw considerable public interest, with many eager to learn the full story behind this long-hidden mystery. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

The recovery team faced challenges due to the weight of the vehicle and the potential for environmental impact, requiring careful coordination and adherence to safety protocols. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible boating practices and the potential dangers associated with waterways





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Currumbin Creek Gold Coast Van Recovery Submerged Vehicle Boat Recovery

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