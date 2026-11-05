Vance Blames Republican Midterm Rout on Iran War, Positions Himself as MAGA Future

JD Vance attributed the Republican midterm defeat to the Iran war and the US relationship with Israel, using a 600-word X post to position himself as the future standard-bearer of the MAGA movement.

Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Republican midterm rout on the Iran war and linked it to the US relationship with Israel, using a 600-word post on X to position himself as the future standard-bearer of the MAGA movement.

Vance's message on Wednesday, Washington time, was striking not because of its substance but because it openly acknowledged that Donald Trump got it wrong. He said the war caused higher petrol prices and was to blame for the Democratic victory. He identified four things that Trump and Vance voters wanted: end the war, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and change our relationship to Israel.

Also read Democrats Win Senate and House as Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Losses

As a potential 2028 presidential contender, Vance is possibly the biggest loser from a day when Americans voiced their dissatisfaction with the mob currently in charge. But it depends on how you parse the politics of what happened. Did Americans move away from Trumpism, populism and conservatism? Or did they determine that Trump and his Republicans failed to deliver on the populism, isolationism and America First doctrine they had promised?

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Vance Positions Himself As MAGA Leader

Vance believes it is the latter. His election autopsy tried to position him as the movement's future standard-bearer, one who would really put America first rather than paying lip service to the idea. He hit upon the same themes discussed that morning by MAGA influencer Steve Bannon and long-time Trump adviser Jason Miller, who recently returned to the White House in a strategy role, on Bannon's show.

Bannon and Miller spoke of the need to end the Iran war, reject any Democratic push for amnesties for illegal immigrants, and rethink the US relationship with Israel, all things Vance highlighted. The president said it last night, Miller said on the show. I have got to applaud him on this. Israel being a strong ally, they do not need to get $US4 billion, or $5.7 billion, a year or whatever it is the US is sending them.

When we talk about America first, that means America first, Miller said. Alexander Gray, a Republican who was on the National Security Council during Trump 1.0 and is now chief executive of advisory firm American Global Strategies, supported Vance's analysis. Some Republicans would predictably seek to parse the election results as a repudiation of America First, he wrote on X. But the data makes clear that the message that won in 2024 has not ceased being on the money.

Voters just did not perceive the Republicans to be standing for it this cycle. Vance was never on board with the war started by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As a member of the executive, he was bound to publicly defend the president's decision. Clearly, he believes the election loss now gives him more freedom.

Vice President Seeks Trump Endorsement

Vance had previously described Trump as America's Hitler before changing his stance when it became politically expedient. On CNN, conservative writer Jonah Goldberg called Vance exceedingly deceitful amid Wednesday's election fallout. But the vice president believes his path to the presidency, if he runs, depends on holding together Trump's MAGA coalition. He sees the isolationist, Tucker Carlson-type part of their base, the so-called new right, as a key component.

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His problem with the Iran war was not just the price of fuel, but that it further aligned the United States with Israel and jettisoned America First. Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said on i24 that it was unfortunate to bring Israel into the Republicans' drubbing. It is very easy to always blame Israel for everything, but that is not the case, he said. Things can and will change over the coming 18 months.

Some may work in Vance's favour, others not. Some solution to the Iran war will probably be found, and petrol prices will most likely come down. Netanyahu may no longer be Israel's prime minister. Vance probably needs Trump's endorsement to become the Republican nominee, which is why some people were surprised that he made the comments he did on Wednesday.

Trump Endorsement May Be Declining

But Trump may well have licensed Vance's strategy. Trump said he had spoken to Vance, and the vice president's statement was good. Maybe he would not run, Trump said casually. Maybe nobody is going to run.

And Trump's endorsement may also be a diminishing currency. His persistently low approval ratings are unlikely to change. It is very difficult for the vice president of an unpopular president to succeed, as we saw with Kamala Harris after Joe Biden. But Harris barely tried to differentiate herself from Biden, and Biden told her not to.

What we saw from Vance today was the start of his effort not to make the same mistake.