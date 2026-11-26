JD Vance used Silicon Valley connections to push Nvidia's board to return Jensen Huang as chief executive, a move that may backfire as Republicans face voter anger over big tech and AI data centres.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after direct lobbying by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, according to reports. The president pressured Nvidia board members to return the leather-jacketed 63-year-old tech boss to the throne.

Trump is determined to maintain America's lead over China in the AI race and holds significant shares in the company, and he considers Huang a friend. Trump found an unexpected partner in Vance, who used his Silicon Valley connections to push Nvidia's board for Huang's return. The intervention was a significant risk for the vice president. Vance harbours presidential ambitions for 2028 and may have disastrously miscalculated by throwing in his lot with big tech.

Also read Trump pressured Nvidia board to rehire Jensen Huang after resignation over affairs and spy ties

Vance Political Risk With Big Tech Lobbying

Some Republican pollsters believe the move is already damaging. Vance is toast right now, said Brett Loyd, a former pollster to Trump. Absolutely toast. Brent Buchanan, president of the Republican pollster Cygnal, said: I don't think anybody's a fan of big tech right now.

Advertisement

It doesn't really benefit Republicans who just got waxed. So why did Vance reportedly use his Silicon Valley connections to push Nvidia's board for Huang's return? And having done so, why did he so publicly welcome the tech boss's return? Part of the reason is surely Vance's political history.

Much has been made of the self-proclaimed hillbilly's background in Rust Belt Ohio, but not enough of his affiliation with the tech world. As a Yale Law School student he met and befriended Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal. He later described him as possibly the smartest person I'd ever met, crediting the billionaire's influence on his faith and personal philosophy.

After graduating, Vance worked for Thiel's venture capital firm, Mithril Capital, and lived for a time in San Francisco when he joined a biotech company. Thiel donated $US15 million ($23 million) to Vance's Senate campaign in 2022, which was also supported by David Sacks, the Silicon Valley investor. Vance once said big tech had too much power, but that may have been populist posturing from a politician who has shown little interest in dismantling tech monopolies in office.

Vance Silicon Valley Connections And Mithril Capital

At any rate, he has since argued that technological advances would usher in a renaissance in American manufacturing, restoring those communities hollowed out by deindustrialisation. When you erect a tariff wall around a critical industry like auto manufacturing, and you combine that with advanced robotics and lower energy costs and other tools that increase the productivity of US labour, you give American workers a multiplying effect, he claimed in March last year.

That, in turn, allows firms to make things here at a price-competitive basis. That might be a genuine economic philosophy. It might also be an attempt by him to attract blue-collar workers while reassuring his Silicon Valley backers, a kind of elitist populism. Buchanan believes Vance's lobbying of Nvidia's board was an attempt to stem the economic damage from Huang's abrupt fall from grace a fortnight ago.

We need a healthy Nvidia to have a healthy economy, he said. Our current entire economy is based on Nvidia succeeding and funding other things within the ecosystem. But that doesn't make good politics. There is another factor, which is that should he run in 2028, Vance stands to benefit from donations from exceptionally wealthy and politically conscious tech bosses.

Advertisement

Elon Musk spent some $US445 million in a futile attempt to shore up Republican control of Congress. The Tesla boss has been a vocal supporter of Vance. But Vance's decision to throw in his lot with the tech bros now appears to have been exceptionally ill-timed. And in politics, timing is everything.

Public Anxiety Over AI And Data Centres

Americans are deeply alarmed by the rapid expansion of data centres and advances in artificial intelligence capabilities. More than half of voters in an NBC exit poll said the centres were a crucial or major factor in their vote in the midterms, a shattering experience for Republicans. Democrats conquered what should have been Republican strongholds by capitalising on voters' anxieties and levelling accusations of cronyism between the administration and Silicon Valley.

Hundreds of millions of dollars spent by Musk and fellow tech bosses for the Republicans failed to stem the blue tsunami. Many predicted MAGA would worm its way out of its embrace with big tech after the humiliating defeat. That has not been the case. It's clear that the Republican Party's closeness with big tech contributed to major electoral losses this year, said Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican strategist and chief executive of The Alliance for Secure AI.

National Security Concerns And Marco Rubio Warning

Vance's intervention with Nvidia also leaves him vulnerable to a challenge from hawkish Republicans who believe Huang poses a threat to US national security. One such figure is Marco Rubio, who warned top administration officials in March that the tech boss was in a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Loyd believes the US secretary of state is already quietly distancing himself from Trump, unlike Vance.

Vance has long presented himself as MAGA personified: the product of American communities failed by a vapid political consensus that let jobs flee abroad while letting in drugs and cheap immigration. But he embodies its contradictions too, and he is just as much a product of Silicon Valley as he is of Middletown, Ohio. The second chance at the reins of Nvidia now hangs over his political future.