Vance Takes Lead on Iran Deal, Shifting Political Dynamics

Vice President JD Vance emerges as key figure in Iran deal negotiations, drawing praise from hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham, while navigating political risks and opportunities amid competition from rising stars like Marco Rubio.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, known for his hawkish stance and unwavering support for President Donald Trump, has been conspicuously quiet about the recent Iran deal.

Graham, who vigorously urged Trump to initiate military action against Iran, now finds himself overshadowed by Vice President JD Vance, whom he credits as the architect of the agreement. On social media, Graham praised Vance and his negotiating partners, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for presenting the final deal to Congress. This shift in attention places Vance in a politically interesting position, balancing his earlier opposition to foreign entanglements with the need to defend a fragile agreement.

Vice President Vance, who campaigned against overseas military adventurism and reportedly advised Trump against war with Iran, now must sell a deal that is only one-and-a-half pages long and described as a very general document. The agreement, which remains confidential, aims to reintegrate Iran into the global economy if it meets certain conditions. Vance has been careful not to oversell the deal, emphasizing that rewards will follow verified actions, not mere words.

His communication style contrasts sharply with Trump's; Vance is more orthodox and detail-oriented, but this may not resonate with the populist base that prefers Trump's unpolished demeanor. Politically, the Iran deal poses both opportunities and risks for Vance. On one hand, his distance from the unpopular war decision could endear him to isolationist MAGA supporters who feel betrayed by Trump.

On the other hand, defending a vague and secretive agreement may become an albatross if it fails to deliver. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's star is rising, fueled by his assertive foreign policy, especially in Latin America, and his visible role across multiple high-profile issues. Vance, once the presumptive frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination, now faces a competitive field.

His nationwide campaign against welfare fraud and his lead role in the Iran negotiations may help him regain momentum, but the outcome remains uncertain. The secretive nature of the deal prevents critics from fully attacking it, but it also leaves Vance vulnerable to accusations of selling out if the details disappoint





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Deal JD Vance Lindsey Graham Republican Politics Foreign Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump's Iran Aims Unmet as US and Iran Sign DealDonald Trump's stated aims in Iran have not been met as the US and Iran sign a deal. The agreement between the US and Iran fits with a pattern from Donald Trump where the signing of a deal appears to be the major goal and the details often being a distant secondary consideration.

Read more »

Vance says details of US-Iran agreement still to be worked out amid scepticism from RepublicansSenate Republicans say there are many unanswered questions about the deal and question inclusion of funds for Iran

Read more »

JD Vance says US-Iran deal ‘very general’ with many details yet to be negotiatedThe US vice-president ⁠also said nuclear ​inspectors would return ⁠to Iran as part of the deal ⁠with Washington to end ​the war

Read more »

US and Israel Agree to End War on Iran with Memorandum Signed by Trump and VanceDonald Trump has announced a memorandum of understanding ending the US-Israel war on Iran, signed by both him and JD Vance, with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf signing for Iran. The deal includes 14 points, covering issues like Hezbollah, blockades, and US forces, as US officials confirm certain elements but push back on others. The Strait of Hormuz reopening and removal of Iran's proxy support from the agenda are among key terms. Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon remain a sticking point.

Read more »