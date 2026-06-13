The city's World Cup policing campaign has been criticized for its aggressive tactics and displacement of residents in the Downtown Eastside. Advocates have noted that the city's drug supply is increasingly contaminated with sedatives like benzodiazepines, which has resulted in people being found sedated on the sidewalk.

Vancouver 's Downtown Eastside residents claim that the city's World Cup policing campaign has led to aggressive tactics and displacement that put lives at risk. Advocates have noted that the city's drug supply is increasingly contaminated with sedatives like benzodiazepines, which has resulted in people being found sedated on the sidewalk.

The Vancouver police have been criticized for not checking the people's breathing or asking if they needed help when they arrived at the scene. Instead, the officers yanked each person toward the building wall and left once they were dragged from the edge of the road. This has put people at risk of injury, according to Tyson Singh Kelsall, a researcher with Police Oversight With Evidence and Research (Power).

The Power team has been documenting police interactions in the Downtown Eastside since July 2024 and has found that the area has become the epicentre of the city's housing, drug, and mental health crisis. The community has been overpoliced, with residents experiencing high levels of violence, aggression, and intimidation by law enforcement.

Since the start of 2026, Power has documented an uptick in aggressive practices by law enforcement agencies in the city, which community members, civil society groups, and researchers blame on the World Cup. The city has implemented a supercharged policing campaign, with a team of several police officers patrolling the main corridor in the neighbourhood up to eight times a day.

This has led to the imposition of geographic restrictions on individuals, known as 'red-zoning,' which can have profound effects on people's wellbeing, health, and ability to access vital resources. The city's infrastructure has been gradually enhanced over the past 16 months, with the creation of a new policing district and the deployment of Task Force Barrage.

However, community members on the frontlines of the city's policies claim that these decisions are unrelated to the World Cup, but it is hard to parse the difference. The city's World Cup policing campaign has been criticized for its aggressive tactics and displacement of residents, which puts lives at risk





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Vancouver World Cup Policing Campaign Aggressive Tactics Displacement Downtown Eastside

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