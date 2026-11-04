Vanessa Pirotta Named NSW Australian of the Year 2027

Marine scientist Vanessa Pirotta wins the 2027 NSW Australian of the Year award. The ceremony honored Danny Schouten and David Cooke for their community contributions ahead of national selections.

Marine scientist Vanessa Pirotta has been selected as the 2027 Australian of the Year for New South Wales during a formal ceremony held on Wednesday night. This prestigious state-level recognition positions Dr. Pirotta as the primary candidate from her region to compete for the national title, which is scheduled to be announced on January 25, 2027.

Pioneering Marine Science and Drone Technology

Dr. Pirotta, a prominent Sydney-based whale expert and science communicator, was honored for her innovative approaches to marine biology and conservation. She developed unique techniques for assessing whale health by using drones to collect snot samples from blowholes when the mammals surface to breathe. This method allows researchers to gather critical data without disturbing the animals or requiring risky close-proximity interactions.

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Beyond her technical innovations, Dr. Pirotta established the citizen science project Wild Sydney Harbour five years ago. This initiative invites residents and visitors to report sightings of marine creatures, helping to build a comprehensive profile of the diverse wildlife inhabiting the harbor. Her work emphasizes public engagement and the importance of collective data collection in environmental monitoring.

She is also a dedicated advocate for women in STEAM careers, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Dr. Pirotta collaborates closely with the Gamay Rangers, an Indigenous ranger group based in Sydney's Botany Bay, to monitor marine populations and support traditional ecological knowledge. Her background growing up on a farm in Murrumbateman near Canberra inspired her career path through movies like Free Willy and documentaries by David Attenborough.

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Youth Innovation and Community Safety Initiatives

Danny Schouten, the founder of the Community Shark Bite Kits, received the 2027 Young Australian of the Year award for NSW. Mr. Schouten created these emergency kits after witnessing a friend survive a shark attack thanks to a bystander who fashioned a tourniquet from a dog lead. He recognized the urgent need for such resources at unpatrolled beaches across the country.

The kits contain essential items including tourniquets, compression bandages, gloves, and clear instructions for treating shark bites. They are now installed at more than 350 beaches throughout Australia, significantly improving safety for swimmers and surfers. Leah Stewart, who survived a shark attack in Coogee, was the first person saved using one of Mr. Schouten's kits.

A full-time teacher living in Bonny Hills on the state's Mid North Coast, Mr. Schouten aims to see these kits available at every one of the 20,000 beaches in the nation. His motivation stems from a desire to give back and potentially save lives in remote or high-risk areas. His innovation coincides with the NSW government expanding a year-round shark-monitoring drone program at 97 coastal beaches.

Decades of Remote Medical Service and Youth Support

Dr. David Cooke, an 84-year-old pilot doctor, was named the 2027 Senior Australian of the Year for NSW. He spent more than six decades treating patients in remote and regional areas, combining his medical practice with aviation through the Royal Flying Doctor Service. His service covered vast regions, including parts of the Northern Territory and North Queensland.

When he began his career, Dr. Cooke covered an area roughly the size of Texas, operating twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. He noted that rural communities valued his presence because it enabled them to work outdoors knowing rescue was available. He has called Port Macquarie home since 1988 and remains a respected practitioner in the region.

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Dr. Cooke continues to practice medicine as a general practitioner in Port Macquarie and South West Rocks. His long-standing commitment to healthcare accessibility highlights the challenges and rewards of serving isolated populations over multiple decades. His recognition underscores the vital role of remote medical services in maintaining community health standards.

Local Hero Award for Youth Employment Charity

Jill Ashley and Paul Ireland, founders of the youth charity Shoretrack, were honored with the 2027 Local Hero award for NSW. The organization supports disengaged youth in the Nambucca Valley on the state's north coast through hands-on, trade-based learning programs. Their approach focuses on practical skills that lead directly to employment opportunities.

In its first five years, Shoretrack has assisted more than 750 young people. The charity reports that eighty-six percent of those who completed a Certificate II pathway remained employed after graduation. This high retention rate demonstrates the effectiveness of their intervention strategies in breaking cycles of unemployment and disengagement.

Mrs. Ashley explained that they identified a critical need for positive intervention among young people who were not progressing into work otherwise. The charity's success provides a model for vocational training that aligns educational outcomes with local industry demands. Their award recognizes the tangible impact of targeted social programs on community well-being and economic participation.