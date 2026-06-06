Vanuatu and France clash over disputed Matthew and Hunter islands, raising regional tensions

A renewed diplomatic row between Vanuatu and France over the tiny, uninhabited Matthew and Hunter islands-known locally as Umaenupne and Umaeneg-has escalated, with Vanuatu accusing France of delaying negotiations and New Caledonia suspending trade ties. Historical claims, indigenous agreements, and strategic interests fuel the standoff.

In the remote waters south of Vanuatu lie two tiny, uninhabited islands that have become the focus of an escalating diplomatic standoff between the Pacific island nation and France .

Vanuatu, whose population is about 350,000, refers to the islands by their traditional names, Umaenupne and Umaeneg, while most international maps label them Matthew and Hunter Island, names given by British sea captains in the late eighteenth century. France claims the islands as part of its overseas territory of New Caledonia, which extends its exclusive economic zone to more than 11 million square kilometres, the largest in the world.

For Vanuatu the dispute is framed as a classic David‑versus‑Goliath struggle, a matter of national sovereignty and cultural heritage that dates back to the pre‑colonial period when islanders from Tanna, Aneityum and Futuna are said to have visited the rocks long before any European ship touched the Pacific. The issue resurfaced dramatically in December 2023 when French far‑right politician Marine Le Pen tweeted that French sovereignty over overseas territories is non‑negotiable, warning that any concession would undermine France's strategic influence and its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The diplomatic deadlock deepened after Vanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat accused France of dragging its feet on negotiations that were first pledged during President Emmanuel Macron's 2023 visit to Port Vila. Napat argued that France had postponed talks twice and was withholding historical documents that could substantiate its claim. Although Macron later promised a resolution by Christmas and reiterated this commitment in a July 2025 meeting with Napat, the two islands remain under French administration.

In response, Napat announced that Vanuatu would continue to pursue all legal avenues, stressing that the country would not adopt a passive stance and would be ready to change strategy should diplomatic efforts prove insufficient. The rhetoric intensified following a recent incident involving New Caledonia, a French overseas collectivity. A trade delegation from New Caledonia visited Port Vila, but the mission was eclipsed when Christian Tein, president of the pro‑independence FLNKS, publicly declared that Matthew and Hunter belong to Vanuatu.

France's ambassador reacted on social media, and the New Caledonian government suspended trade ties with Vanuatu, reviving historic tensions between the two neighbours. The historical background of the islands adds layers of complexity to the current dispute. Matthew Island was named by British Captain Thomas Gilbert in 1788 after the owner of his vessel; the same Gilbert later lent his name to the Gilbert and Ellice Islands, now Kiribati.

Hunter Island received its name from Captain Thomas Fearn in 1798, honoring Vice‑Admiral John Hunter, then governor of New South Wales, after whom Sydney's Hunter Street and the Hunter Valley are also named. While the islands were largely ignored by European powers in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries because of their size and isolation, they gained strategic significance in the twentieth century.

A pivotal moment occurred in the 1950s‑60s when Bob Paul, a planter and aviation pioneer from Tanna, used the islands as a base, linking them to the then‑condominium of the New Hebrides, jointly administered by Britain and France. Indigenous Kanak chiefs from New Caledonia have long recognized Vanuatu's claim, signing the 2009 Keamu Accord that affirmed Matthew and Hunter belonged to Vanuatu.

Yet France continues to incorporate the islands into New Caledonia's territory, a stance that fuels nationalist sentiment both in France and among pro‑independence movements in the Pacific. The unresolved status of Umaenupne and Umaeneg therefore remains a flashpoint that could influence broader regional dynamics, maritime rights, and the balance of power in the South Pacific





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