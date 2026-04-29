Vanuatu's Rainforests Suffocating Under Invasive 'Big Lif' Weed, But One Village Fights Back

An invasive vine, known as 'big lif', is causing widespread deforestation in Vanuatu. The village of Kole is pioneering a carbon project to combat the weed and restore their rainforests, offering a potential solution for other communities.

Vanuatu 's lush tropical rainforests are facing a severe threat from an invasive plant species known locally as ' big lif ' or merremia. This aggressive vine, believed by some to have been introduced during World War II for camouflage purposes, is now considered the primary driver of deforestation in the nation.

Its rapid growth and dense foliage smother native trees and undergrowth, effectively strangling the life out of the forest ecosystem. The problem is particularly acute on Santo Island, where the village of Kole has been battling the weed for decades. Despite initial conservation efforts proving insufficient, a pioneering carbon project is offering a glimmer of hope.

The Loru Forest Carbon Project allows villagers to earn income by actively removing big lif and replanting native trees, generating carbon credits that can be sold to support the community. This initiative, funded by the Australian government and WWF Australia, empowers local residents – particularly women and youth – through financial opportunities, education, and training. The project demonstrates that targeted management, combined with economic incentives, can be an effective strategy in combating this pervasive environmental challenge.

The historical connection to World War II remains a strong local belief, with the vine potentially introduced by Allied forces to conceal supply bases. While concrete evidence is lacking, the plant’s ability to provide effective camouflage is undeniable, as illustrated by stories of uncovering hidden aircraft wreckage beneath its dense cover.

The scale of the problem is immense, and Chief Skip Ser of Kole village acknowledges the ongoing struggle, but the carbon project offers a sustainable path towards reclaiming their forests and securing a future for generations to come. The success of Kole village serves as a potential model for other communities across Vanuatu facing similar environmental pressures, highlighting the importance of community-led conservation and innovative funding mechanisms





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Vanuatu Big Lif Invasive Species Deforestation Carbon Project

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