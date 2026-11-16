VCAA Confirms Specialist Maths Exam Error and Cyber Breach, Says No Student Disadvantage

The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority has confirmed an error in the VCE specialist maths exam and a cyber breach that took its website offline, while assuring students they will not be disadvantaged.

The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority has confirmed an error in the VCE specialist maths exam while managing the fallout from a cyber breach that took its public website offline.

Chief executive Andrew Smith said in a letter sent to schools on Sunday evening that the error was identified during the marking process. Marking guides have been updated to ensure no students are disadvantaged as a result of the error, Smith wrote. Examinations will proceed as scheduled for the final three days, with the last VCE examinations this Wednesday 18 November.

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VCAA Website Remains Offline After Hack

The VCAA website remained offline on Monday after a hacker claimed to have accessed the site and illegally obtained exam papers last week. The site was taken offline on Wednesday evening while the VCAA investigated the hack. A temporary website has been set up to provide students with access to study material. Students are being advised to rely on the temporary site for necessary study resources until the main website is fully secured.

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Smith said the VCAA remains confident that no 2026 VCE exams were accessed prior to the exams. I can confirm that the cause of the attack on the VCAA public website was a vulnerability that was exploited to gain unauthorised access to the site, he said. Smith said Ernst and Young developed and maintained the VCAA website. The authority is moving forward with the remaining exam schedule while managing the fallout from the cyber attack.

This incident follows similar disruptions in 2022 and 2023, when errors were identified in the math and chemistry exams. The current situation is particularly sensitive given the scrutiny on the VCAA following a major administrative failure two years prior. During the 2024 exam period, the VCAA unintentionally published 56 test papers that gave thousands of students an advantage over others. The hack comes two years after the government ordered a review into the 2024 exam period.

Past Exam Paper Leak Consequences

The consequences of that earlier bungle were severe and long-lasting. VCAA then-chief executive Kylie White resigned after the bungle, before the board was sacked in 2025. The controversy marked a significant period of instability for the state curriculum authority. The government had ordered a review to address the systemic failures that allowed the leak to occur.

Schools have been notified of the current situation through official channels. The VCAA has been contacted for further comment regarding the ongoing investigation into the cyber breach. The authority continues to prioritise the integrity of the examination process and the well-being of students during this critical final period of the school year. Educational stakeholders are watching closely as the VCAA attempts to restore trust and security.

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Assessment System Vulnerabilities Remain

The combination of exam errors and cyber attacks has highlighted vulnerabilities in the assessment system. Authorities are taking immediate steps to mitigate risks and ensure a fair testing environment for all participants. The focus now shifts to the completion of the remaining exams. Students are encouraged to continue their preparations using the available temporary resources.

The VCAA remains committed to upholding the standards of the Victorian Certificate of Education despite these operational challenges.