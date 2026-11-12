VCAA website hacked during VCE exams, hacker claims exam papers sold

The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority website was hacked during the VCE exam period, with a hacker claiming exam papers were sold to hundreds of students. The VCAA says there is no evidence exams were accessed or leaked.

The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority website was hacked on Wednesday evening during the state's VCE exam period and remained offline on Thursday morning. A hacker using the alias DaggerElite claimed to have accessed the VCAA site and its external printing providers, downloaded VCE exams and sold them to hundreds of students statewide.

The VCAA has advised there is no evidence that its exams had been illegally downloaded and sold, following its initial investigations overnight. The authority strongly refuted the claims, calling them fabricated and stating there is no evidence at all that any VCE exams had been accessed or leaked. A VCAA spokesperson said the false claims were designed for financial gain from the exploitation of anxious students. The authority removed its website from public access and commenced an investigation.

Also read VCAA confirms website hacked, says VCE exam papers not accessed

The website was taken down on Wednesday following the hack about 6pm. The hacker also launched a tirade of expletives and alleged VCAA had dogshit security standards. They claimed the papers were taken after gaining access to file servers of an external printing provider. The exams were said to be individually marked with identifying information, meaning any leaked exams could be traced back to the students who received them.

Hacker Claims 2026 Exam Leak Via Law Firm

The hacker also claimed to have downloaded a copy of 2026 exam papers from internal file servers and said the operation would allow them to begin selling 2027 examination papers well ahead of next year's exam period. They further claimed they had sent the exams to students via an email address belonging to the law firm Go Ahead Lawyers, whose email security system they said they had hacked.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Go Ahead Lawyers said the firm was not involved in the reported hacking incident and did not access or distribute any exam papers. Our review to date has found no evidence of unauthorised access to our email systems, they said. We suspect a third party may have spoofed our email address to make messages appear to come from our firm. Go Ahead Lawyers did not send or authorise those messages.

Schools Warn Students Against Buying Leaked Exams

Students are being warned not to access unauthorised VCE exam papers after the hacker infiltrated the state's exam authorities' website and claimed tests had been made available for purchase online. St Kevin's College, an all-boys' school in Toorak, was among those who have written to students, warning them not to engage with any entity claiming to have access to examination content.

In the same way, do not open, download, or share any messages that claim to be related to this matter, the letter from school leadership read. Under no circumstances should students share personal information with anyone claiming to sell VCE examinations. St Kevin's told students that VCAA chief executive officer Andrew Smith had contacted all schools to advise there was no evidence any sensitive data or examination papers have been compromised.

VCAA CEO Urges Restoration of Secure Website

VCAA chief executive Andrew Smith told ABC Radio Melbourne that it was working to restore the website as a matter of urgency. He added the likelihood exam papers could be downloaded from secure printers was very, very low. Once we've completed our investigation, we will go back, look at the root cause of what might have happened, and any changes we need to increase the security around our corporate website will certainly be made, he said.

Smith told ABC on Thursday the hack had been reported to Victoria Police. He said VCAA was also continuing to investigate the incident. It's incredibly disappointing, and I'm really sorry for any distraction that this has caused for students who are sitting their exams today or in the coming week, he said.

Advertisement

Please do not hand over private information or personal information or bank details and so on, because we know that there are a range of claims being made about exams being available for sale. Smith said the VCAA had been working overnight to ensure that it had all the evidence needed to be confident that exam papers hadn't been accessed or released.

Government Condemns Hack as Stressful Disruption

A spokesperson for the Victorian government said Year 12 exams were stressful enough without someone trying to vandalise the system. The VCAA has advised no exams have been accessed or leaked and that claims made in relation to VCE exams being accessed are fabricated, they said. The VCAA immediately removed its website from public access and commenced an investigation into the claims, as is appropriate. The VCE exams will continue as normal.

On Thursday morning, the VCAA website said it was undergoing maintenance. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience, it read. Social media forums flooded with conversation about the hack, with students pointing out the exam papers being available was likely a scam and others claiming without any evidence that exams had been leaked. This is literally a study distraction, one wrote.

Students reacted with ire on social media. The fact that people are hacking a GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY just goes to show the ridiculous amounts of stress and pressure they put on us, one wrote. People out here getting psychological disorders over VCAA. Yo who got the physics paper, another joked.

VCAA Faces Scrutiny After Previous Exam Leak

The hack comes after a disruptive period for the VCAA. In 2024, the state government ordered a review into the exam period after the body unintentionally published test material ahead of the VCE examination period. The questions, either identical or very similar to those in the final exams, were contained in VCAA sample cover pages. The sample cover pages became de-facto cheat sheets and were available online for weeks before they were pulled.

That incident affected dozens of exams and gave some students access to material before they sat their tests. Then chief executive Kylie White resigned from the VCAA in the fallout from the cheat sheet bungle. A root and branch inquiry was ordered after exam questions were unintentionally published online. Smith was appointed after the CEO at the time of the 2024 incident resigned and VCAA board members were sacked.