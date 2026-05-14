Venice Biennale 2024: A Global Gathering of Art

The 61st Venice Biennale, one of the world's most prestigious art events, has brought together artists from 99 countries to showcase their work in public exhibitions. The biennale has been a platform for artists to engage with various themes, including conflict, nature, and technology. Some notable installations include Ukrainian artist Zhanna Kadyrova's Security Guarantees, a concrete sculpture that greets visitors as they enter the Giardini site, and the Origami Deer, a concrete sculpture evacuated from Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

The 61st Venice Biennale has involved participants from 99 countries staging public exhibitions. This image shows Security Guarantees by Ukrainian artist Zhanna Kadyrova, which greets people as they enter into the Venice Biennale ’s Giardini site.

The ‘Origami Deer’ is a concrete sculpture evacuated from Pokrovsk, in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, in 2024 before the Russian forces took control of the city as part of the continuing conflict. Visitors are encouraged to experience the installation, featuring works created and curated by the artist Armen Agop, using touch and smell, as well as sight. One of two huge screens inside the Polish pavilion screening Liquid Tongues, a collaboration by Bogna Burska and deaf artist Daniel Kotowski.

The film features a choir of hearing and deaf singers performing inside a Warsaw swimming pool. A seagull nests outside the Polish pavilion in the Giardini. The bird laid two eggs before work began on installing the artwork, with a third egg arriving later.

The pavilion’s producer, Anna Kowalska, decided that a little fence should be built to protect the seagull from disturbances but the bird became a minor celebrity as soon as the biennale opened, with visitors flocking to take pictures of her. The magical Giardino Mistico, which sits on the edge of Venice next to the Venezia Santa Lucia railway station, is the site of this year’s Holy See pavilion, curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist and Ben Vickers, who worked alongside Soundwalk Collective to create an immersive sound installation.

The experience incorporates works from composers, musicians, poets and artists including Patti Smith, Jim Jarmusch, Brian Eno and FKA twigs, which blend into one another as visitors slowly advance through the gardens while wearing headphones provided to them. Grass Babies, Moon Babies by Ei Arakawa-Nash at the Japanese pavilion.

Visitors are invited to pick up and carry a baby doll through the spaces, eventually arriving at a changing table where they can change the baby’s nappy and expose a QR code generating a short ‘diaper poem’





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