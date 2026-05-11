Verity's Label Aims to Expand to Major Stores, Australian Fashion Industry Thriving Overseas

Verity's label, currently only available through the Van Ermel Scherer website, aims to expand to major stores like Net-A-Porter, The Iconic, and Revolve. The Australian fashion industry is thriving overseas, with buyers from the Middle East, US, and Europe attending Australian Fashion Week. Australian designers excel at effortless, relaxed, and feminine designs, resonating with customers worldwide.

A recording of Valerie van Ermel Scherer's experiences with the stolen generations played during the resort and swimwear show, leaving front-row veterans tear-filled-eyed. Verity, her granddaughter, aims to be in talks with major stores like Net-A-Porter, The Iconic, and Revolve.

She has been communicating with her manufacturers about bulk orders. Verity considers this as her moment, as her label is currently only available through the Van Ermel Scherer website. The Australian Fashion Council's takeover as operators of AFW in 2024 has led to a shift in the business of fashion, with designers like Sorronda being open to international orders. Verity's dream is to be in talks with these stores, and she is in the right place.

The Australian fashion industry excels at effortless, relaxed, and feminine designs, resonating with customers worldwide. Net-A-Porter's chief buying officer, Brigitte Chartrand, is excited to explore new designers and see the new collections from her favorite brands. Australian e-tailer The Iconic focuses on established labels like Aje, Carla Zampatti, Lee Mathews, Bianca Spender, along with emerging brands Courtney Zheng and Madre Natura. They aim to find a brand with the right storytelling that's ready to scale things up





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Australian Fashion Week Verity's Label Major Stores Effortless Designs Relaxed And Feminine Australian Fashion Industry Buyers From The Middle East Buyers From The US Buyers From Europe

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